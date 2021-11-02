SIU Football | Missouri State's aerial attack could be trouble for Salukis

CARBONDALE — On a second-and-goal from the SIU 8-yard line back on Oct. 16, North Dakota's football team went over the top for its second touchdown of the day.

Tommy Schuster lobbed one up for 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore tight end Adam Zavalney, who snared it near the 3 in the middle of the field and wasn't hit until he reached the goal line. The Salukis eventually won that game 31-28, but went on alert how teams may try to go over the top against their defense. They'll have to be ready for the best dual-threat quarterback they've faced, and three receivers 6-3 or bigger for him to throw to, when No. 17/20 Missouri State (5-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) comes to Saluki Stadium to face No. 7/9 SIU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday.

Bears quarterback Jason Shelley, a 5-11, 197-pound transfer from Utah State, threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns in MSU's come-from-behind win over North Dakota on Saturday. His 12-yard rushing touchdown in the final five minutes pulled the Bears within three, and after a turnover, he took them 76 yards in 84 seconds for the game-winning touchdown. It was the third fourth-quarter, game-winning drive Shelley led this season.

Shelley, the MVFC newcomer and freshman of the week, has rushed for five touchdowns and 261 yards on 101 carries in eight starts this year. He's also thrown for 2,254 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. MSU coach Bobby Petrino said Shelley never seems to give up on a big play downfield.

"He's really good at feelin' it and knowin' where it's coming from, and being able to keep his eyes downfield," he said. "That's where he impresses me. He just doesn't look to run. He doesn't get his eyes down, which is experience. A lot of times with young quarterbacks, when things flash in front of 'em they get their eyes down and they don't see what the coverage is or who's open, but he's able to do both."

Shelley completed 29 of 42 passes against the Fighting Hawks in his third 300-yard game in his last five outings.

"He's a playmaker. He's made them better on that side of the ball and coach Petrino is going to do a great job of scheming up offense and calling the plays, and getting his quarterback going," said SIU coach Nick Hill, a former Saluki signal-caller. "He's a playmaker. He's tough. You can tell he's got a passion for the game. We're gonna have to do a great job to contain him on Saturday."

Both of MSU's two main running backs, Tobias Little and Kevon Latulas, average over five yards a carry. The biggest challenge for the Saluki defense may lie with the Bears' three top receivers. Tyrone Scott, a 6-3, 200-pound junior, had his fifth 100-yard game of the season against UND, a new single-season school record. Scott leads MSU with 728 yards off 43 catches, with seven touchdowns. Xavier Lane (6-4, 210) also has 43 receptions in MSU's eight games, with 571 yards and two scores.

"They're both real powerful guys. They're big," Petrino said. "Xavier is a really good route runner, and does a really nice job on intermediate routes and making catches. I've been really impressed how he runs after the catch. That's something I didn't know we were getting, and he's hard to tackle. Ty's just really explosive. He's got a really strong lower body, he can change directions, explode. He can run the short option routes, the deep routes. It's just kind of what their coverages are and where the ball's taking us."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.