SIU Football | NFL Draft: Carolina trades up to take Salukis' Chinn in second round

CARBONDALE — The Carolina Panthers traded up with Seattle to snag SIU safety Jeremy Chinn with the last pick of the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound senior, became the first Saluki to be selected in the top-three rounds since former quarterback Rick Johnson went in the second round of the 1984 supplemental draft. Chinn became the first SIU player drafted since former tight end MyCole Pruitt in 2015, when he went to Minnesota in the fifth round.

Chinn met with all 32 NFL teams during the week of the NFL Combine and worked out on the field at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine and had the second-best vertical jump (41 inches) of all the defensive backs at the event. His 11-foot, 6-inch standing broad jump tied for the second-best of anyone at the combine, regardless of position. Analysts from ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBS Sports all projected Chinn to get drafted in the second round in their latest mock drafts.

He nearly fell to the third round. Carolina traded its third-round pick (No. 69 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 148) to grab him.

SIU football coach Nick Hill was on a Zoom call with Chinn and a few of his teammates when the Panthers called to inform him they were taking him.