This is it for Nic Baker.

The guy who has a good chance of owning up to 16 SIU records by the time his career ends sometime this fall is in his sixth and final year of college football.

All the individual records in the world wouldn’t mean as much to Baker as one championship season for his team.

“The most important thing is to make a run – that’s what we all come here for,” he said Aug. 2 after the first day of practice. “Obviously, I’ll remember all the accomplishments. But I’ll never forget if we have a great season, win a bunch of games and win some playoff games.

“I want to make memories. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Many people thought Baker and the Salukis would do that last year. Instead, they went from being the No. 9-ranked FCS team in the preseason to going 5-6 and missing the playoffs. The team that led its last 10 games in the fourth quarter found a way to lose half of them in one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.

There’s good reason to believe this year might be different. Baker is one of the top quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which makes him one of the best in FCS. There are four returning starters on the offensive line, plenty of proven runners and receivers, and a speedy defense that appears capable of surprising people.

If SIU returns to the playoffs after last year’s unexpected miss, there’s a good chance Baker will drive the bus there.

“He has beaten every team in this league,” said eighth-year coach Nick Hill of Baker. “You don’t have to tell him anything about winning. He wants to win; he comes from a winning high school program. It tears him up to lose. If he passes for 400 yards in a game and we lose, there’s tears in his eyes.”

True story.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Baker and Northern Iowa’s Theo Day hooked up in one of the great quarterback duels of the year. Day looked the part of a guy who will play on Sunday as soon as 2024, hitting 27-of-32 attempts for 330 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.

Baker didn’t back down one bit. He completed 34-of-48 passes for a school-record 485 yards and three touchdowns with no picks. He hit passes from the pocket, on the run and even while headed for his backside.

And it meant nothing to him when his Hail Mary toss to Jay Jones with no time left on the clock wound up at the 1-yard line as Jones’ knee hit just before he could break the goal line’s plane.

UNI 37, SIU 36.

Voice cracking, tears welling, Baker was asked what the record meant.

“I don’t give a (hoot) about the record,” he said. “We lost.”

It was perhaps the most agonizing of four straight losses to end the year. The Salukis lost those games by a combined 14 points. It might not have been his fault but the quarterback does, after all, wear the losses in a way no other position does.

Little wonder that Baker has looked at film this offseason, wondering what might have been if even one throw or one decision were different.

“I really do think about it all the time,” he said. “But you have to move on and use last year as fuel. It’s cliché but that’s really how it works. You look at film and think maybe if you make one throw differently, it might have propelled our season in a different way.”

Starting on Sept. 2 when SIU opens the season at home with Austin Peay, Baker will have his chance to give this new year a different trajectory. It will be his last chance to lead, his last chance to pick apart opposing defenses.

His last chance to win the way he did as one of the state’s great prep quarterbacks at Rochester.

“Anybody can go out there and throw routes, but when you commit to personalities, know when to push buttons and back off, just little things like that, he really knows the team,” Hill said.

“Nic is our leader and our guy.”