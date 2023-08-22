If your favorite college football team isn’t on the field quite as long this year, there’s a good reason for it.

New timing rules go into effect for this weekend’s minimal schedule, which should give fans, players and coaches alike some idea about how different games might be. The biggest change is that the clock will run after teams gain first downs, except in the last two minutes of each half.

Speaking after training camp ended Saturday night, SIU coach Nick Hill expects teams will get six to seven fewer snaps in the course of an average game than they have in the past.

“You’re going to maybe have one less possession with the new rules,” he said. “What you do with your possessions is going to be more critical. We’ve been one of the best teams in the country at first down production but you’ve got to get explosive plays for touchdowns.

“It’s tough to drive 10, 12, 15 plays drive after drive. The analytics at the end will show just how valuable those possessions are. You’ve got to capitalize when you get the opportunity; you have to be able to score touchdowns.”

On paper, the rule change should play into the hands of teams that can run the ball and stop the run. Strong rushing attacks like North Dakota State and FCS champion South Dakota State should have a better chance to play keepaway from opponents.

What about the Salukis, one might ask? Well, last year, even as they went 5-6, they tried 62 more running plays than passing plays. That stat is normally a feature of a winning team but SIU was a rare exception because it lost five games in which it held fourth quarter leads.

By contrast, their opponents were nearly 50-50 in runs (354) and passes (358).

MARK THESE DATES

A Saint Louis University athletic department spokesman told The Southern on Friday that the Billikens’ return visit to SIU for men’s basketball has been set for Dec. 2.

That bit of news came days after college basketball writer Rocco Miller reported on his Twitter page that Oklahoma State would visit Banterra Center on Dec. 5, the first time a Power 5 program has visited SIU since 2008. The Cowboys were the opponent then, falling in the first round of the NIT.

Athletic director Tim Leonard said during Saturday night’s football scrimmage that the Salukis are close to finalizing their nonconference schedule. He’s trying to nail down a non-Division I opener at home on Nov. 6, the opening night of the season, and one final game that could either be home or away.

It appears that SIU will have 17 or 18 home games this year.

EUROPEAN VACATION

Former SIU standout Lance Jones got a jump on his COVID-19 season at Purdue by playing four games on the Boilermakers’ European trip. Jones averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 assists as the team went 4-0 without 7-4 center Zach Edey, playing with the Canadian National Team.

Jones’ former Saluki teammate, Marcus Domask, had to sit out Illinois’ three games in Spain with an injury. The Fighting Illini rolled through their games there, scoring over 100 points twice. Domask should eventually fit into their rotation on the wing.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Northern Iowa forward Austin Phyfe has been forced to medically retire from basketball due to continued issues. Phyfe said he remains on blood thinners after emergency surgery last year to remove blood clots from his lungs, making it dangerous to play. He led the team in scoring in 2020-21 at 12.4 points per game. … The Drake men landed a nonconference game with Nevada on Dec. 9 as part of the Jack Jones Classic in Henderson, Nev., just south of Las Vegas. The Bulldogs are also headed to the Cayman Islands Classic, where they’ll open with Oakland (Mich.) on Nov. 19. … Four MVC soccer teams – Drake, defending tourney champ Missouri State, UNI and defending regular season champ Valparaiso – opened the first week at 2-0. Indiana State opened with two draws, which isn’t unusual, but both ended 0-0, which certainly is.