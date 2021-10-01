SIU Football | No. 7 SIU-Western Illinois: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — Western Illinois picked up its first win of the season last weekend at Youngstown State, and needed a Missouri Valley Football Conference-record comeback to do it.

The Leathernecks (1-3, 1-0 MVFC) trailed the Penguins (1-2, 0-1) 35-14 at the half but rallied to win 38-35. It was only their third conference win in their last three seasons after going 1-5 in the shortened 2020-21 campaign and 1-11 in 2019.

Seventh-ranked SIU (3-1, 1-0) had to come from 17 points down to top Illinois State (2-2, 0-1) in its conference opener, so a quick start at Hanson Field in Macomb might not mean much Saturday. The Salukis average 40 points a game and are allowing just 18 points a game. WIU has scored 21 or more points in three of its four games, but has allowed 31 or more every time. The Leathernecks' Homecoming game could be a shootout, even with a 50% chance of rain in the forecast, with the top-two passers in the league squaring off against one another (WIU's Connor Sampson and SIU's Nic Baker).

Here are three things to watch for in Saturday's 3 p.m. game:

No. 1 — Baker against WIU's pressure

With Sampson, a senior quarterback that has 10 touchdown passes already this season, WIU rolls the dice on defense. The Leathernecks blitzed YSU relentlessly in the second half to try to take away Jaleel McLaughlin and quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw's running ability, and almost dared him to throw it. WIU scored 21 straight points in that game, but faces a much tougher passing team in SIU.

"It's one of those offenses that make you play the entire football field, vertically, horizontally," WIU coach Jared Elliott said. "The length of the field, the width of the field. They create some space in your defense, and that's what's always hard, right? Being able to make plays in space, and tackles in space, especially against very gifted, talented players and weapons that SIU has."

Baker had eight rushes for a yard in the win over ISU, and was sacked once. Baker said he'll have to do a good job of recognizing guys that could come unblocked and have a good plan if they do.

"It's an educated guess, but it's more you gotta trust your instincts pretty, and what you've studied. You're just playing football out there in the end," Baker said. "They play some four-down stuff, they play some man. They've got some good cover guys. They'll play with one-high safety or two-high, or they'll mix it up with a cover-3 sometimes. They've been doing a lot of the same stuff the last couple years so we just gotta trust what we've studied."

No. 2 — The Leathernecks' different tempos

WIU doesn't run it well, but changes tempos about as well as anyone in the MVFC. Against YSU, it snapped out of the huddle, lined up, and snapped the football about a second later to try not to give the defense a chance to match up. Even with a veteran defense, SIU will have to work hard at getting the right people in the right spots before the snap.

"They do, they create some challenges. They do a nice job. They complete a ton of balls," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Really, a lot of that is an extension of their run game. They get a lot of first downs. They get a lot of completions. The thing that we've gotta do is we've gotta play great red zone defense, and make them kick field goals, and get stops, not have any explosive plays for touchdowns."

WIU has scored 16 offensive touchdowns in four games, with one 75-yard completion and a 53-yarder. SIU has done a great job so far of making teams snap it again. The longest scoring play the Salukis have allowed this season is a 15-yard touchdown pass by Southeast Missouri State in the season opener.

No. 3 — The Salukis' run game

If it rains, and the wind picks up at Hanson Field, SIU is better suited to grind out a win on the ground. Even though the Salukis haven't had to necessarily do that yet (they've rushed for 93 yards, 100, 406 and 144, respectively), they feature four very dangerous running backs and may have all four available. Romeir Elliott has missed the last two games with concussion-like-symptoms but could return this weekend.

Javon Williams Jr. (6.7 yards a carry), Justin Strong (5.8) and Donnavan Spencer (6.7) all average over five yards a carry.

WIU has five rushing touchdowns this season.

