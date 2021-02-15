SIU Football | North Dakota stranger to MVFC, but not to league teams

The Fighting Hawks, coached by former Saluki defensive coordinator Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert since 2014, played No. 1 North Dakota State on the road in 2019 and competed against two Valley Football teams in 2017. The Hawks defeated Missouri State 34-0 and lost 45-7 at South Dakota. After two years as an FCS independent, they join the MVFC this year, and open at home against No. 24 SIU (1-0) Saturday.

"They know what Valley Football is like," SIU coach Nick Hill said Monday. "They haven't played a full season yet, but they played in the Big Sky (Conference) – another great conference, but not as good as what we feel like ours is, or the style of play might be a bit different after watching their tape from last season. But they have played North Dakota State and the other Dakota schools. With Bubba spending so much time in our league as our defensive coordinator, and Austin Flyger (former defensive line coach here from 2012-2018) spending some time in the league, they know what the Valley is like. We have to go out there ready to play if we want to come out with a win."