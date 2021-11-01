SIU Football | November Reign: Saluki atmosphere has historically dropped after October

CARBONDALE — After all the Halloween costumes go to rest in a closet, SIU's football team has struggled on the field as much as at the box office.

The Salukis have dropped their last five home games in November, going all the way back to 2017, and have averaged a paltry 4,616 fans per game at 15,000-seat Saluki Stadium to see them. This year, ranked in the top 10 and a game out of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with three games to go, No. 7/9 SIU (6-2, 4-1 MVFC) hopes to find a way to keep fans in the stands when the weather goes colder. The last home game, an Oct. 16 Homecoming win over nationally-ranked North Dakota, drew 10,644 fans and produced the most revenue at one game since the school began keeping track.

"The crowd (at Homecoming), the whole environment, was spectacular. I like what we do here on football Saturday," SIU interim athletic director Matt Kupec said. "The tailgating was very festive. Of course, it was Homecoming, but we had a big crowd that stayed, it was a great game, so certainly we're winning. That should help. I think that's gonna help drive the crowd. I think we're gonna look at doing some promotional things, I'm not exactly sure what those are at this point. I do know, as a former student-athlete, they like playing in front of bigger crowds. There's an energy that comes from that."

Saturday's contest against No. 17/20 Missouri State (5-3, 4-2) features a top-notch opponent that needs a win as much as the Salukis, with some good weather for November (sunny with a high of 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service). It also features two of SIU's biggest late-season promotions, Military Appreciation Day and the Black Out Cancer game, but will kick off close to the time several local high school teams will be playing their second-round playoff games outside of the region. Benton High School is the only team that has a home playoff game this weekend.

Could SIU's 6-2 record, with a run at the first conference title since 2009 swing people back this weekend? Fans can get $10 tickets, and the first weekend of deer hunting season (shotgun) is still about two weeks away.

"I know we compete against other things here, but we're anticipating some really good home crowds for those home games," Kupec said. "I think the student turnout has been extraordinary. The Dawg Pound has been packed, and we anticipate that to continue all the way through those November games. The weather has certainly cooperated, it's been great so far, and there is something. This is a special team."

SIU coach Nick Hill is excited to see another big crowd.

"When you see all those people show up and you're a player, there's an expectation that they're coming to watch a good football team, and winning consistently keeps them coming back," he said. "We're excited to get back at home again with a really big game."

