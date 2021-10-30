SIU Football | Panthers force 3 Saluki turnovers, rally for 23-16 win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — SIU moved the ball more than the length of four football fields at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa on Saturday, but couldn't turn them into enough points to escape the UNI-Dome with a victory.

The Panthers' goal line stand in the final two minutes sealed a 23-16 win over the third-ranked Salukis, who lost their place at the top of the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings. SIU reached the UNI 9 with just over 140 seconds to go, but threw four incompletions to end their bid to rally from three turnovers. Nic Baker's fourth-down pass hit Jerron Rollins in the hands as he went up for it on the left side of the end zone, but he couldn't haul it in.

"We just didn't do the things that we have to do win against a good football team, really in all three phases," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Obviously, you gotta score more points, you gotta score in the red zone. They were even in the turnover battle. We've gotta do better."

UNI (5-3, 3-2 MVFC) had three turnovers of its own, but outscored the Salukis 17-3 in the second half. SIU finished the game with more than 100 yards more than the Panthers (410-285) but couldn't overcome its own miscues. The Panthers entered the game with a league-best 18 forced turnovers, eight interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. UNI picked off Baker twice and recovered a fumble by the Saluki quarterback after he was hit from behind on a scramble.

Baker tried to bring SIU back through the air, completing 27 of 42 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown, a 52-yard strike to Landon Lenoir in the first half.

UNI took the lead for good on the opening drive of the second half. Quarterback Theo Day converted one first down with his legs, and dodged three Saluki defenders on a third-and-9 to extend another set of downs. He was pressured on a third-and-5 from the Saluki 19, but got just enough on his pass to tight end Kyle Fourtenbary in the right flat so the 6-foot-4, 245-pound graduate was able to grab it before it hit the turf. Fourtenbary turned it upfield just in time to beat the defense to the end zone.

Matthew Cook's third field goal of the day, a 44-yarder in the last three minutes, put the Panthers up 23-16.

SIU rushed for only nine yards in the opening half, but came away with a seven-point lead.

Baker's 52-yard touchdown pass to Lenoir and two Nico Gualdoni field goals added up to a 13-6 lead. SIU threw for 209 yards on 20 attempts in the first half, as Baker completed 16 of them. The Salukis overcame a fumble in their endzone and forced two Panther turnovers to help their cause. SIU's 218 yards more than doubled UNI's 87 in the opening half.

Both teams had explosive drives to start the game, but both ended up in field goals. SIU took the opening drive all the way to the UNI 21 before a third-down sack pushed it back. Baker found Avante Cox for a 44-yard gain on the second offensive play, in Cox's return from a shoulder injury. Gualdoni converted a career-long 49-yard field goal for the lead.

The Panthers got a short field after Baker was sacked, and lost the football, inside the 20. Before the defense even took the field, it lost its starting middle linebacker, as Bryce Notree was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the first quarter. Saluki coach Nick Hill was then called for a penalty, moving the football all the way to the SIU 9, but the defense stood tall. UNI quarterback Theo Day completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Deion McShane, but the reason he was so wide open was because fellow wide receiver Isaiah Weston pushed off.

The offensive pass interference call pushed the Panthers back to a third-and-goal at the 20, and Day was unable to find anyone to throw to. Matthew Cook's 38-yard field goal tied the game with 5:35 left in the first.

The Salukis went back in front in two plays. Baker faked a screen right, turned to his left, and found running back Justin Strong for an 8-yard gain. Baker then found Landon Lenoir for his league-leading ninth touchdown catch of the season with a 52-yard bomb down the left sideline. Lenoir beat his man and caught the ball near the UNI 20 without anybody around, and coasted into the end zone. Gualdoni's extra point put SIU up 10-3 with 9:33 to go in the half.

Cook hit a 31-yard field goal on the first half's final play to pull the Panthers within seven.

SIU returns home to face No. 17/20 Missouri State (5-3, 4-2) Nov. 6.

