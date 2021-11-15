SIU Football | Pick-6 adds to Knighton's Saluki legacy

CARBONDALE — The NCAA gave Anthony Knighton another year to chase SIU's all-time sacks and tackles-for-loss records after the pandemic changed up the 2020-21 school year.

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior defensive end got them both in the Salukis' 38-28 loss to No. 14 Missouri State on Nov. 6. With just over 11 minutes to go in the third quarter at Indiana State on Saturday, Knighton went after something more after fellow end Jordan Berner tipped Anthony Thompson's pass. Knighton, one of 17 sixth-year seniors for the No. 15/17 Salukis (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), grabbed it out of the air, and added to his legacy at Memorial Stadium. Knighton's 19-yard interception return for a touchdown put SIU up 32-7, and it went on to beat the Sycamores 47-21.

"Jordan tipped it, and I got it. It felt good," Knighton said. "I felt like that touchdown helped our team get momentum after the offense scored their first time coming back out."

SIU snapped a two-game losing streak and stayed in the race for the MVFC regular-season title. Entering Saturday's regular-season finale against Youngstown State (2-7, 1-7), the Salukis are a game back of No. 4 North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) and a half-game back of MSU (7-3, 6-2). The Bison host No. 16 South Dakota (7-3, 5-2) Saturday, while the Bears close the regular season at Dixie State (1-9).

Knighton's play was part of a defensive resurgence at Indiana State. His interception return, the first by a defensive lineman that went for a touchdown since Larry Luster returned one 14 yards for a score at Indiana State on Sept. 29, 2007, was part of a 3-0 turnover margin for the Salukis. SIU sacked Thompson twice and held the Sycamores (4-6, 2-5) to 98 yards rushing and under 300 yards total offense.

"It means a lot, just to give us some reassurance on what type of team we are, and how we play," Knighton said. "We play together."

The team loves to rally around Knighton, SIU coach Nick Hill said. The sixth-year senior from Fort Pierce, Florida, didn't do much after he wrapped up MSU quarterback Jason Shelley, possibly the best offensive player in the league this season, to break James Phillips' sack record that stood for 21 years. Knighton broke Bryan Archibald's career tackles for loss record against the Bears, too, and will take 50.5 of them into Saturday's game.

"Especially in this day and age, with social media, and how kids are. Not right or wrong, but he's a throwback," Hill said. "Not tweeting about himself. He easily could. He started more games than anybody in Saluki history. He has more sacks than anybody in Saluki history. He's top-five in tackles for loss. Now he's got a pick-six. He's got, I don't know how many, batted passes. If his personality was bigger, and he wanted to be out front, people would talk about him more, but, quietly, he's put together one of the best careers in Saluki Football history."

Knighton is expected to start his 55th straight game Saturday in what could be his final appearance at Saluki Stadium (SIU could receive a first-round home playoff game if it wins). His 185 career tackles are 15 away from the top 44 in school history, and his four blocked kicks (three this season) are likely among the most by anyone in program history. Knighton said the key to his success has been a quiet dedication to the details. Every week.

"We're still not satisfied," he said. "We still know this team has a lot more in it. Just continuing to do the little stuff. Come back next week and do the same stuff."

