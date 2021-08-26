SIU Football Preview | Depth, talent should spearhead defensive turnaround

"The biggest thing that I have confidence in right now is the depth of the defense, and the defensive line," Notree said. "We've got a lot of players on the defensive line and guys coming back from the secondary position, too. We have a few transfers at linebacker, like Kholbe Coleman from Bowling Green, he's a big additional asset for us. Just having all these key figures to stop the run, it'll be there, I think."

Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Jason Petrino spent about half the spring plugging holes due to injuries and COVID-19-related absences. This year he's excited about the depth chart. During SIU's last full season, the defense forced 19 turnovers and had 39 sacks. After a 2-3 start, which included two games against FBS opponents and four road games, the Salukis allowed more than 21 points only once in their last seven games, a 48-28 win at South Dakota.

"It's all in sync. In 2019, we played well off each other," Petrino said. "Our guys covered, and our D-line got after the quarterback. When we weren't getting the pass rush that, maybe, we needed, certainly it affects your coverage."

SIU will be tested early, with road games at Southeast Missouri State and Kansas State to start the year. Sixth-year coach Nick Hill is anxious to see how his squad, the oldest in the history of the program with 16 sixth-year seniors, responds to the big expectations.

"Up front we feel good about the depth that we have at D-line, but like I told those guys, until we see 'em do it against somebody else...," Hill said. "On paper we feel good about this team. But we gotta go out there and perform when the lights are on against a good opponent, and I'm excited to see 'em go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.