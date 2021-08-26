SIU Football Preview | Depth, talent should spearhead defensive turnaround

CARBONDALE — SIU assistant coach Chuka Ndule has 21 defensive linemen to get ready for the fall season.
Ndule, a three-year starter at Oklahoma that played three years in the NFL, just has to figure out where to put them at the Salukis' most improved position. Between 8-10 will be in the rotation, and the rest will be ready and waiting in the third string and the scout team. SIU played the final four games of the spring's 6-4 season without two potential starters at tackle, sixth-year senior Jajuan Blankenship and fourth-year sophomore Tylan Driver, and allowed 26 rushing touchdowns in 10 games.
"Last year we played some freshmen, and they ended up doing a good job. We brought some new guys in," said Ndule, who had 140 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks with the Sooners between 2010-14. "You'll see at the D-lineman position, there's a lot of hittin', there's a lot of moving parts, little, small body injuries, and a next guy up mentality. So, honestly, we got 21 guys, and I want all 21 guys to be able to play for us. Now, they all can't travel. You don't want a second-string guy to be a second-string guy."
Fortunately, the Salukis have a lot of first string-caliber guys after their first playoff run in 12 years. SIU returns 22 starters from the first spring campaign in history, 10 on each side of the ball plus kicker Nico Gualdoni and punter Jack Colquhoun, and is hungry for more than another FCS quarterfinal appearance. Up front, the Salukis return two sixth-year senior defensive ends (Chester native Jordan Berner and Anthony Knighton), fifth-year tackle Keenan Agnew and three other players that started there (Blankenship, Driver and fifth-year junior Raquan Lindsey). SIU also returns all three linebackers, sixth-year senior Bryce Notree (63 tackles last season), fifth-year junior Makel Calhoun (33 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss) and fifth-year junior Bryson Strong, although Strong is expected to miss the opener at Southeast Missouri State with a shoulder injury.
SIU had two All-American defensive backs in the spring, safety Qua Brown and cornerback James Ceasar, but was overrun on the ground. Opponents averaged 203.9 yards a game and 5.2 yards a carry, with five different players accumulating 100 yards or more in a game. South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, did it twice. Gronowski rushed for 103 yards and two scores in a 44-3 win in Carbondale and 142 yards on 13 carries in the 31-26 quarterfinal win in Brookings, South Dakota.
Gronowski was the only player in the Salukis' last four games to break the century mark on the ground, despite their lack of depth up front. Picked fourth in the Valley Football preseason poll and ranked seventh in the preseason Stats Perform poll, the highest for the program since 2010, SIU believes its improved depth and talent in its front seven will help the defense take another important step forward.
"No one's dwelling on what happened in the spring. No one is talking about it," said Brown, a 5-foot-11, 206-pound safety who had 44 tackles and a team-high four forced fumbles last season. "It is what it is. Obviously it wasn't good enough, so everyone is focused right now, and focusing on getting better so we can be better as a unit."
Notree, a Texas native who has 22 career starts entering his final season, believes the Salukis' new additions will only add to their depth. The team's top-seven tacklers all return, and SIU added FBS transfers at all four levels, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety. One of the Salukis' best additions came from the junior college and FCS level, linebacker Zach Burrola from Riverside City College in California and defensive end Kevin Glajchen from San Diego, the Pioneer League's Defensive Player of the Year in the spring.
"The biggest thing that I have confidence in right now is the depth of the defense, and the defensive line," Notree said. "We've got a lot of players on the defensive line and guys coming back from the secondary position, too. We have a few transfers at linebacker, like Kholbe Coleman from Bowling Green, he's a big additional asset for us. Just having all these key figures to stop the run, it'll be there, I think."
Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Jason Petrino spent about half the spring plugging holes due to injuries and COVID-19-related absences. This year he's excited about the depth chart. During SIU's last full season, the defense forced 19 turnovers and had 39 sacks. After a 2-3 start, which included two games against FBS opponents and four road games, the Salukis allowed more than 21 points only once in their last seven games, a 48-28 win at South Dakota.
"It's all in sync. In 2019, we played well off each other," Petrino said. "Our guys covered, and our D-line got after the quarterback. When we weren't getting the pass rush that, maybe, we needed, certainly it affects your coverage."
SIU will be tested early, with road games at Southeast Missouri State and Kansas State to start the year. Sixth-year coach Nick Hill is anxious to see how his squad, the oldest in the history of the program with 16 sixth-year seniors, responds to the big expectations.
"Up front we feel good about the depth that we have at D-line, but like I told those guys, until we see 'em do it against somebody else...," Hill said. "On paper we feel good about this team. But we gotta go out there and perform when the lights are on against a good opponent, and I'm excited to see 'em go."
