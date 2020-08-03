SIU Football | Quarterback Karé Lyles excited about Salukis' talent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — His favorite two wide receivers are back, along with the top scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and SIU quarterback Karé Lyles is in the same offensive system for the first time in his career.

Getting used to new center Jimmy Wormsley and a new faceshield on his helmet are pretty small hurdles to what Lyles believes could be a big year for the Salukis if they get to play. Lyles, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior, rallied SIU from two scores down to beat UT Martin last season after coming in for the injured Stone Labanowitz. The transfer from the University of Wisconsin threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Arkansas State, an FBS program, and led the Salukis to five straight wins at one point.

"In the end, Karé is a smart kid who takes this job as quarterback really seriously, as far as the playbook and the knowledge and where people have to be, and we trust him with that," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Making plays and being accurate with the football, and then taking care of the football."