SIU Football | Red zone, turnovers sink Salukis in spring finale

CARBONDALE — SIU's first, and hopefully only, spring football season came to a close Sunday night at No. 2 South Dakota State after the Jackrabbits turned two takeaways into 14 points and a non-turnover turnover into another seven.

The 14th-ranked Salukis (6-4) battled the turnover bug all season, from the five in the spring opener at North Dakota to the three at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. SDSU (7-1) had to go 80 yards to turn Stone Labanowitz's third interception of the season into seven points, but did it in less than two minutes to pull within three points. A goal line stop, something SIU wasn't used to after converting 31 of 35 in the red zone entering the game (88.6%), 23 of them for touchdowns, turned the tide for the Jacks.

Two players stuffed 6-foot-2, 327-pound offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1-yard line when he tried to go over the offensive line.

"It's a defense that doesn't give up much, so getting down there is tough in its own right," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Ultimately, I'm the playcaller and we've got to have a couple that we've got to get in. Ultimately, we threw a couple in. We scored 26, 20 in the first half. I don't even know if we punted in the second half (SIU didn't). We were down there the whole time, but we're playing a really good football team."