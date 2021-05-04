SIU Football | Red zone, turnovers sink Salukis in spring finale

CARBONDALE — SIU's first, and hopefully only, spring football season came to a close Sunday night at No. 2 South Dakota State after the Jackrabbits turned two takeaways into 14 points and a non-turnover turnover into another seven.
The 14th-ranked Salukis (6-4) battled the turnover bug all season, from the five in the spring opener at North Dakota to the three at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. SDSU (7-1) had to go 80 yards to turn Stone Labanowitz's third interception of the season into seven points, but did it in less than two minutes to pull within three points. A goal line stop, something SIU wasn't used to after converting 31 of 35 in the red zone entering the game (88.6%), 23 of them for touchdowns, turned the tide for the Jacks.
Two players stuffed 6-foot-2, 327-pound offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1-yard line when he tried to go over the offensive line.
"It's a defense that doesn't give up much, so getting down there is tough in its own right," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Ultimately, I'm the playcaller and we've got to have a couple that we've got to get in. Ultimately, we threw a couple in. We scored 26, 20 in the first half. I don't even know if we punted in the second half (SIU didn't). We were down there the whole time, but we're playing a really good football team."
SDSU got out of danger off quarterback Mark Gronowski's 3-yard run on first down, and went ahead for good off the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year's 67-yard touchdown run with 11:41 to play. Gronowski, a 6-3, 200-pound true freshman from Naperville, eluded a Saluki tackler near the line of scrimmage and then squirted through a hole on the left side.
SIU never lost hope, Labanowitz said, even after the unfortunate turn of events in the FCS quarterfinals.
"Even when they went up 24-20, I felt like we were in control," he said. "I felt like the defense was making plays when they needed to. Big 67-yard run by (Gronowski). He does that. Gronowski does that. That kid's a superstar."
Javon Williams Jr. fumbled a handoff on a double reverse to end SIU's next drive, and SDSU turned it into a 31-20 lead with 7:11 to go. The Salukis nearly came back again, scoring off Labanowitz's 31-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir and reaching the Jacks' 36-yard line in the final minute, but an interception by Michael Griffin II ended the threat.
SIU's first playoff run in 12 years ended against the MVFC regular-season champs, which defeated the Salukis for the second time in 2020-21. The two teams are scheduled to play again this fall, in Brookings, as part of an eight-game conference season.
Labanowitz, and the rest of the Salukis, expect another postseason push this fall. Labanowitz started the season as the third-string quarterback behind Karé Lyles and Nic Baker, but has now led SIU to three of its biggest wins ever. The 5-10, 195-pound junior from Stuart, Florida, threw three touchdown passes in the Salukis' win at FBS UMass in 2019, completed the game-winning touchdown pass to Branson Combs in the final seconds at No. 4 Weber State in the playoffs, and helped SIU top No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 55-48 to get into the postseason.
"I saw a quarterback that's playing fearless, their quarterback," SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. "I thought he did a really good job. He made quick decisions, both in throwing the ball and if it's not there, run, and then we overplayed him when he ran so he got a bunch of cutback yards. I told him that after the game, I thought he played a phenomenal football game, and he did."
Labanowitz had one of the most efficient seasons in school history, completing a single-season record 72.4% of his passes (110 of 152) with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Two of those interceptions came against SDSU on Sunday. Lenoir, one of more than a dozen sixth-year seniors who plan to return this fall, caught six passes to move up to fourth on SIU's all-time receptions list with 143. Lenoir's 1,739 career receiving yards ranks sixth in school history, behind former teammate Darrell James (1,765, 2015-18). Defensive end Anthony Knighton had only 1.0 sack in 10 games, and is still 1.5 sacks behind all-time leader James Phillips (23.5, 1977-80). Knighton's 40.5 tackles for loss are fifth all-time.
With all of them back, Hill hopes to build a team good enough to host the Jackrabbits in the playoffs this fall.
"I remember being here as a player the last time SIU kind of got going," said the former Saluki quarterback. "When the Elite Eight started not being good enough, then you have to play home games. Going on the road every single week in the playoffs becomes tough. You want to play home games. They earned the right throughout the season to play all of their games at home. That'll be a big focus and goal going into next season."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman