SIU Football | Redhawks' 3-4 scheme a bit different than Valley rivals

CARBONDALE — Front and center, Southeast Missouri State's defensive line will be waiting for No. 7/10 SIU on Thursday night.

One of the few 3-4 schemes the Salukis will face this season, the Redhawks square up nose tackle James Sacke, defensive end Bryson Donnell and tackle Steven Lewis with the opponents' center and two guards in what is called a "Bear" defense. Sometimes one of their linebackers fill a fourth spot on the line, and sometimes they line up behind them to get a better look at the play.

"Nick Hill's offense, he can beat ya runnin' it, throwin' it, lots of formations, lots of things," said SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz, a former assistant coach at SIU when Hill was the starting quarterback in the late 2000s. "He's gonna play within the system. (Nic Baker) can really throw the football, but at the end of the day, the things that we believe win football games, it'll still come down to stoppin' the run, keeping them in third-and-long. If we can do that, it'll be tough for Nic, or any college quarterback."

Donnell, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound end, was a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick in the spring with 41 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. The preseason all-conference pick has competed in 41 games as a Redhawk, and could be big in trying to contain a Saluki rushing attack that racked up 260 yards on 46 carries last fall (5.7 yards a carry).