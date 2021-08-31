SIU Football | Redhawks' 3-4 scheme a bit different than Valley rivals

CARBONDALE — Front and center, Southeast Missouri State's defensive line will be waiting for No. 7/10 SIU on Thursday night.
One of the few 3-4 schemes the Salukis will face this season, the Redhawks square up nose tackle James Sacke, defensive end Bryson Donnell and tackle Steven Lewis with the opponents' center and two guards in what is called a "Bear" defense. Sometimes one of their linebackers fill a fourth spot on the line, and sometimes they line up behind them to get a better look at the play.
"Nick Hill's offense, he can beat ya runnin' it, throwin' it, lots of formations, lots of things," said SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz, a former assistant coach at SIU when Hill was the starting quarterback in the late 2000s. "He's gonna play within the system. (Nic Baker) can really throw the football, but at the end of the day, the things that we believe win football games, it'll still come down to stoppin' the run, keeping them in third-and-long. If we can do that, it'll be tough for Nic, or any college quarterback."
Donnell, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound end, was a first team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick in the spring with 41 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. The preseason all-conference pick has competed in 41 games as a Redhawk, and could be big in trying to contain a Saluki rushing attack that racked up 260 yards on 46 carries last fall (5.7 yards a carry).
"I think he's one of the better players in the OVC, a dominant run stopper, but he's pretty twitchy, too," Matukewicz said. "Just like anything, a good D-line makes everyone better. A good D-line starts with good players."
SIU returns four starters on its offensive line and three of its top running backs. Sophomore Justin Strong was one of three backs with over 400 yards rushing last season (408 on 80 carries) and was the team's third-leading receiver with 30 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Javon Williams Jr. had a 40-yard touchdown run in the Salukis' 20-17 win last fall and enters his fourth season with the team 19th in school history with 1,685 yards. Williams' 25 rushing touchdowns already rank seventh all-time, one away from tying Deji Karim (2007, 2009) for fifth place.
SEMO puts three of its toughest guys down in front on defense, and recruits well to that philosophy, Hill said.
"They're athletic, and they make it hard for you. They play a Bear defense, so, a little bit different than a 3-4 that we might see against North Dakota, and some of those, South Dakota," he said. "They're gonna make it tough for you. They want to take things to the edge. They don't want you to run the ball through the middle of the field, and that's where the strength of their defense is."
SEMO has three starters back on its offensive line (left guard Shyron Rodgers was a center in the spring) for running back Geno Hess, a 5-8, 195-pound senior that led the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns. Hess, a preseason third team All-American by Stats Perform, had 128 yards and a touchdown against SIU last fall. Senior Zion Custis (5-8, 180) is also expected to get a fair amount of carries when the two teams open their 2021 fall seasons at Houck Field on Thursday night (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).
For the sixth time in Matukewicz's eight seasons as coach, he will have a new transfer quarterback. C.J. Ogbonna ,a 6-2, 215-pound junior that led Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College to the NJCAA national championship, is scheduled to start. Christian Perez, a Louisville transfer that battled Ogbonna to the end for the starting job, may also get some possessions Thursday night. They'll have three returning wide receivers to throw to, senior Johnny King (6-4, 180), Zack Smith (5-9, 190) and Aaron Alston (6-4, 185).
Smith, a preseason All-OVC pick, caught four of SEMO's eight touchdown passes last season and had 38 catches in eight games. Smith also returns kicks and punts.
After a 1-4 start in the spring, SEMO won its last three games to take a winning streak into Thursday's opener. The Redhawks are 18-12 all-time in home openers as a Division I program, 4-3 under Matukewicz. Since 2004, SEMO is 3-12 against top-10 teams, with two of those wins coming at home.
