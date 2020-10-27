SIU Football | Redhawks expected to be ground-oriented again on Friday

CARBONDALE — Things didn't go as well as Southeast Missouri State's football team had hoped when it hosted Illinois State in the FCS playoffs last November.

The Redbirds, led by All-American running back James Robinson, who is now in the NFL, more than tripled the Redhawks on the ground (340-109) and held them to two field goals in a 24-6 victory at Houck Stadium. Robinson rushed for 297 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. The loss closed SEMO's 9-4 season, but coach Tom Matukewicz saw a lot of positives.

The Redhawks won 18 games, period, between 2013-17, but matched that total in the last two years.

"The best part, and the most important part, is we backed up success with success," said Matukewicz, who is entering his seventh year at the helm. "SEMO has had one years every now and then. One year of success, but they've never followed it up, and for us, to go from a good team to a program, we've gotta have consistent winning. That's why last year was so important, it was the first time in school history, in Division I, to have back-to-back winning seasons. It kind of validates you as a program."