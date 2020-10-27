SIU Football | Redhawks expected to be ground-oriented again on Friday

CARBONDALE — Things didn't go as well as Southeast Missouri State's football team had hoped when it hosted Illinois State in the FCS playoffs last November.
The Redbirds, led by All-American running back James Robinson, who is now in the NFL, more than tripled the Redhawks on the ground (340-109) and held them to two field goals in a 24-6 victory at Houck Stadium. Robinson rushed for 297 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. The loss closed SEMO's 9-4 season, but coach Tom Matukewicz saw a lot of positives.
The Redhawks won 18 games, period, between 2013-17, but matched that total in the last two years.
"The best part, and the most important part, is we backed up success with success," said Matukewicz, who is entering his seventh year at the helm. "SEMO has had one years every now and then. One year of success, but they've never followed it up, and for us, to go from a good team to a program, we've gotta have consistent winning. That's why last year was so important, it was the first time in school history, in Division I, to have back-to-back winning seasons. It kind of validates you as a program."
SEMO's success has started against SIU the last two years, defeating the Salukis in Cape Girardeau last year and in Carbondale in 2018. The Redhawks are expected to present similar problems for SIU it has the last two seasons when the two play Friday night, with four returning starters up front and its top-two rushers back. Junior Zion Curtis rushed for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against SIU last year, and teammate Geno Hess had 77 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
With a new quarterback, Nebraska transfer Andrew Bunch, SEMO may lean more on its ground game.
"They play a physical brand of football. You're not gonna win many games if you can't stop the run," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "They can turn around and hand it (off), and sustain drives, and pick up first downs, you just open up anything you want to do, offensively. We've gotta be able to be physical up front. We've gotta be able to do that within our structure of our defense, and we gotta be opportunistic, really. We've gotta create some takeaways."
SEMO returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from last season, but Matukewicz has moved them around. Shyon Rodgers, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College, is listed as the Redhawks' starting center, not senior Dane Nelson, who was their center last year. Senior Jaden Rosenthal (6-2, 305 pounds) started at right guard last year, but has moved to the other side. Left tackle Ja'Chai Baker (6-6, 295), a preseason all-conference pick, and right tackle Nate Korte (6-4, 305) also return.
Josepha Siatini, a 6-5, 315-pound junior from Los Angeles College, is the newbie of the group at right guard.
The Redhawks outgained the Salukis 281-170 on the ground last year, rushing for five touchdowns. Two of them came from former quarterback Daniel Santacaterina, a two-year starter who set the school record with 46 career touchdown passes. Bunch played in only two games last year at Nebraska, but is a running threat. The first walk-on to start at quarterback at Nebraska in 20 years when he led the Cornhuskers against Troy in 2018, he threw for 79 touchdowns and ran for 21 scores in high school.
Second-year defensive coordinator Jason Petrino expects SEMO to ground and pound with so much experience up front. SIU returns three of its four starting defensive linemen from last year and two of its three linebackers. Senior Bryce Notree, who is slated to start at weakside linebacker, missed all but two games last season after suffering an injury before the opener against the Redhawks. Notree started all 11 games in 2018 and was the Salukis' leading tackler, with 78 stops.
"If you really fundamentally break 'em down, they want to run the football. They want to be able to run the football, run it no matter what the box looks like, and that's gonna be the tremendous challenge," Petrino said. "You talk about a year ago, they had a lot of uncertainty on O-line, but now, coming back, they've got all but one of their starters back on O-line. Almost all of their listed guys started at least one game a year ago, and then the running back, they were always with a lot of bodies in the running back room."
