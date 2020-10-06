SIU Football | Saluki Athletics limiting game to 3,000 fans

Season tickets will be mailed to account holders the week of Oct. 19.

Students have until Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. to request tickets online at siusalukis.com. Students must pick up their tickets at the Banterra Center ticket window between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26 or Oct. 27, with valid ID.

Tailgating will not be permitted, and fans will be required to wear a mask or facial covering upon entering the stadium. They will only be permitted to remove those face coverings while eating or drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the stadium. There will also be a clear bag policy for all five home games.

"I would like to thank Public Safety Director Ben Newman and his team for their close coordination with athletics staff to devise our safety plan," Jarnigan said. "I urge our fans who attend the game to closely follow our Covid-19 protocols. Your cooperation will help ensure a safe environment and increase our ability to host games in the future."

For more information on tickets, please call the ticket office at 618-453-1803.