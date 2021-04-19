SIU Football | Salukis 14th in final regular-season poll, Weber State remains 3rd

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up four spots to 14th in the final Stats Perform top 25 poll of the regular season released Monday.

The Salukis (5-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) beat then-No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana 55-48 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, and were awarded their first FCS playoff bid since 2009 on Sunday. Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) fell to 20th.

SIU takes on third-ranked Weber State (5-0), the champion of the Big Sky Conference, in Ogden, Utah, on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the playoffs. The Wildcats haven't played since holding off Idaho State 20-15 in Utah on April 10.

SIU was one of six Valley Football teams in the final top 25 of the regular season. South Dakota State (5-1, 5-1 MVFC), the top overall seed in the 16-team playoff field, was No. 2 in the Stats poll behind No. 1 James Madison (5-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). JMU received 30 first-place votes from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries and 982 points. SDSU got seven first-place votes and 953 points after knocking off former No. 2 North Dakota State 27-17 in Fargo on Saturday. Weber State was third, Sam Houston State (6-0) was fourth and Delaware (5-0, 4-0 CAA) was fifth.