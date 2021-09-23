SIU Football | Salukis' '6-game' putting up big numbers

CARBONDALE — Nic Baker knew he had a free play.

Facing a second-and-goal from the Flyer 6-yard line, the sophomore quarterback turned an offsides penalty on Dayton into a touchdown pass Saturday night. Moments after he saw the Flyers jump, he lofted the football toward the back-left corner of the end zone, where sixth-year senior Landon Lenoir did the rest.

"We practice that every day," said Lenoir, who caught seven passes for 98 yards in SIU's 55-3 win. "If someone jumps offsides, it's just a free play and a free ball, so, Nic just put it up in a nice spot where I could go get it, and the rest was history."

Lenoir's second touchdown catch of the season helped the No. 7/8 Salukis (2-1) go ahead 16-0 in the first half over the Flyers, a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Lenoir was one of four SIU receivers to catch a touchdown pass against Dayton (1-1), and one of six to catch at least one touchdown pass this season. Lenoir's 17 catches in three games lead the Saluki group that calls itself "6-game," for putting six points on the board every chance it gets.

"We're all different in our own ways, but I think we complement each other," Lenoir said. "From speed to routes, to catching ability, we're special, man. That's something we take pride in. We take pride in being the best receiver group in the nation, in the FCS. We don't take that lightly, so every game we come out here and try to prove a point."

Avante Cox, a consensus All-American last season that is on pace for the first 1,000-yard receiving year since Cornell Craig in 1999, caught the first pass of the season for a 99-yard touchdown. The 5-10, 170-pound junior has 12 catches for 325 yards heading into this weekend's Missouri Valley Football Conference opener against Illinois State (2-1). Izaiah Hartrup, a 6-foot freshman, has nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Cincinnati transfer Jerron Rollins, a 6-2 senior, rushed for a 29-yard touchdown and caught an 8-yard pass for six points against Dayton.

Cox, who makes a living out of creating separation in the open field, helped clear the way for Rollins on his 29-yard touchdown run with 5:51 to go in the half.

"It's Avante celebrating with Jerron, the first one to sprint down there and celebrate with him. That's when you know that you have a team that believes in each other," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Avante usually gets those plays, and he's the one that was out there saying 'You take this one, I'm going to go block for you. I'm not worried about my stats. I'm not worried about that stuff.'"

SIU's eight touchdown passes lead the MVFC entering the first weekend of league play. Baker threw seven of them, and has completed 69.5% of his passes (57 of 82) since winning the starting job in August. The Salukis' 296 passing yards a game are second-best in the league, behind Western Illinois (0-3) after quarterback Connor Sampson threw for a career-high 425 yard against No. 6 Eastern Washington last weekend.

Tight end Tyce Daniel, a transfer from Memphis, caught his first collegiate touchdown pass in SIU's season-opening win at Southeast Missouri State. Daniel has helped the Salukis in the run game, too, helping pave the way for seven rushing touchdowns. SIU averages 5.1 yards a carry and 9.5 yards per pass, but if it was up to Rollins, the Salukis would throw even more than they do with a former quarterback as the head coach.

"Always trying to put six points on the board in the receiving room," Rollins said. "That's our motto."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.