SIU Football | Salukis 7th in Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was seventh in the Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll released Monday.

The Salukis, who finished eighth in the final poll of the 2020-21 season, come off their first playoff berth in 12 years. SIU went 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference's first spring season ever and 5-3 overall with four top-25 wins. It was selected as an at-large berth to the playoffs, and won at third-ranked Weber State before falling at top-seeded South Dakota State.

The Salukis return 22 starters, including 10 on each side of the ball, in coach Nick Hill's sixth season. SIU also returns kicker Nico Gualdoni, who hit the game-winning field goal against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last fall, and punter Jack Colquhoun. Four Salukis were chosen as All-Americans last season, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar, wide receiver Avante Cox (consensus) and running back/all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr.

