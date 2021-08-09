SIU Football | Salukis 7th in Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was seventh in the Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll released Monday.
The Salukis, who finished eighth in the final poll of the 2020-21 season, come off their first playoff berth in 12 years. SIU went 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference's first spring season ever and 5-3 overall with four top-25 wins. It was selected as an at-large berth to the playoffs, and won at third-ranked Weber State before falling at top-seeded South Dakota State.
The Salukis return 22 starters, including 10 on each side of the ball, in coach Nick Hill's sixth season. SIU also returns kicker Nico Gualdoni, who hit the game-winning field goal against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last fall, and punter Jack Colquhoun. Four Salukis were chosen as All-Americans last season, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar, wide receiver Avante Cox (consensus) and running back/all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr.
SIU was one of six MVFC teams in the top 25. Illinois State received votes. Defending national champion Sam Houston State (10-0 last season) was the preseason No. 1 team, followed by James Madison (7-1 last season), MVFC preseason favorite South Dakota State (8-2) at No. 3, and North Dakota State (7-3) at No. 4. SIU (6-4) was seventh, North Dakota (5-2) was eighth, Northern Iowa (3-4) was No. 21, and Missouri State (5-5) was No. 24.
"It’s hard enough to win one; it’s even harder to win two because you are the hunted," eighth-year Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler told Stats Perform. Keeler, who led Delaware to the 2003 championship, became the first coach to lead two different schools to the FCS title.
Fifth-ranked Delaware (7-1 last season), Weber State (5-1), SIU, North Dakota, Montana (2-0) and Jacksonville (Alabama) State (10-3) rounded out the top 10.
SIU opens the season Sept. 2 at SEMO in Cape Girardeau. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Houck Stadium.
Indiana State is the first team from the MVFC to be scheduled to play this year. The Sycamores, who opted out of the 2020-21 season, is scheduled to host Eastern Illinois Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.
