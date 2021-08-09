 Skip to main content
SIU Football | Salukis 7th in Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll
SIU Football

SIU Football | Salukis 7th in Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll

041821-spt-siu-fb-14.jpg

SIU head coach Nick Hill and running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) bump fists after Williams threw a 56-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against Southeastern Louisiana at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale. 

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was seventh in the Stats Perform preseason top-25 poll released Monday.

The Salukis, who finished eighth in the final poll of the 2020-21 season, come off their first playoff berth in 12 years. SIU went 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference's first spring season ever and 5-3 overall with four top-25 wins. It was selected as an at-large berth to the playoffs, and won at third-ranked Weber State before falling at top-seeded South Dakota State. 

The Salukis return 22 starters, including 10 on each side of the ball, in coach Nick Hill's sixth season. SIU also returns kicker Nico Gualdoni, who hit the game-winning field goal against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last fall, and punter Jack Colquhoun. Four Salukis were chosen as All-Americans last season, safety Qua Brown, cornerback James Ceasar, wide receiver Avante Cox (consensus) and running back/all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr.

SIU was one of six MVFC teams in the top 25. Illinois State received votes. Defending national champion Sam Houston State (10-0 last season) was the preseason No. 1 team, followed by James Madison (7-1 last season), MVFC preseason favorite South Dakota State (8-2) at No. 3, and North Dakota State (7-3) at No. 4. SIU (6-4) was seventh, North Dakota (5-2) was eighth, Northern Iowa (3-4) was No. 21, and Missouri State (5-5) was No. 24.

"It’s hard enough to win one; it’s even harder to win two because you are the hunted," eighth-year Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler told Stats Perform. Keeler, who led Delaware to the 2003 championship, became the first coach to lead two different schools to the FCS title.

Fifth-ranked Delaware (7-1 last season), Weber State (5-1), SIU, North Dakota, Montana (2-0) and Jacksonville (Alabama) State (10-3) rounded out the top 10.

SIU opens the season Sept. 2 at SEMO in Cape Girardeau. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Houck Stadium.

Indiana State is the first team from the MVFC to be scheduled to play this year. The Sycamores, who opted out of the 2020-21 season, is scheduled to host Eastern Illinois Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman

STATS PERFORM PRESEASON TOP 25

(With fall 2020/spring 2021 record unless noted; place, team, points, first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0 Southland), 1,228 points (39 first-place votes)

2. James Madison (7-1, 3-0 CAA), 1,180 (8)

3. South Dakota State (8-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 1,156 (3)

4. North Dakota State (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 1,116

5. Delaware (7-1, 4-0 CAA), 1,017

6. Weber State (5-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 927

7. Southern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 888

8. North Dakota (5-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 886

9. Montana (2-0), 778

10. Jacksonville State (10-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 744

11. Eastern Washington (5-2, 5-1 Big Sky), 659

12. Montana State (2019: 11-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 654

13. Monmouth (3-1, 3-0 Big South), 618

14. Central Arkansas (5-4), 561

15. Southeastern Louisiana (4-3, 4-2 Southland), 559

16. Villanova (2-2 CAA), 440

17. VMI (6-2, 6-1 Southern), 397

18. Chattanooga (3-2, 3-1 Southern), 295

19. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 255

20. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 227

21. Northern Iowa (3-4 Missouri Valley), 219

22. Nicholls (4-3 Southland), 173

23. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 172

24. Missouri State (5-5, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 168

25. North Carolina A&T (2019: 9-3, 6-2 MEAC), 159

Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley) 157, Richmond (3-1 CAA) 113, ETSU (4-2 Southern) 99, Sacramento State (2019: 9-4, 7-1 Big Sky) 57, Alabama A&M (5-0, 4-0 SWAC) 49, Florida A&M (2019: 9-2, 7-1 MEAC) 47, New Hampshire (0-1 CAA) 42, Alcorn State (2019: 9-4, 6-1 SWAC) 35, Holy Cross (3-1, 3-0 Patriot) 22, Samford (4-3 Southern) 20, UIW (3-3 Southland) 19, Sacred Heart (3-2, 2-1 Northeast) 17, Albany (1-3 CAA) 14, Illinois State (1-3 Missouri Valley) 10, Rhode Island (2-1 CAA) 10, South Carolina State (3-1) 10, Stephen F. Austin (6-4) 10, Duquesne (4-1, 4-0 Northeast) 4, Southeast Missouri (4-4, 4-3 Ohio Valley) 3

