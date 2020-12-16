SIU Football | Salukis add 2 transfers, 14 prep standouts in early 2021 class

CARBONDALE — An already strong defensive backfield for SIU's football team got even deeper on the first day of the early signing period, as the Salukis added a familiar face as one of 16 players Wednesday.

James Ceasar, who played cornerback and safety for the Salukis from 2016-18 before transferring to Division II Ferris State (Michigan), will return to SIU for his final season. Ceasar, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound safety from Detroit, was one of two transfers the Salukis signed, along with 14 high school standouts. Jacquez Sloan, a 5-9, 165-pound wide receiver from Western Kentucky, was the other transfer. Ceasar and Sloan will both be eligible to compete for SIU next spring and in the fall 2021 campaign.

"James was here, started a lot of games for us in the secondary, at corner and at safety," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Battled some injuries while he was here, transferred out, got his undergraduate degree, played excellent last year at his previous school, and an opportunity came where he could grad transfer back here, and I'm super excited about James. James has been a part of this family since Day 1 when we recruited him out of Detroit. He's an outstanding kid, has grown into a great young man. James is a player. He's a high-level player."