SIU Football | Salukis add home game against Southeastern Louisiana

CARBONDALE — After its last two regular-season opponents opted out, SIU's football team has added Southeastern Louisiana to its spring schedule in a game that could factor into both teams' playoff pushes.

The No. 16-ranked Salukis (4-3) will host the No. 19-ranked Lions (3-2) on Saturday, April 17, at noon at Saluki Stadium. There will be no return game. The game replaces the Western Illinois contest, which was originally scheduled for April 10, until the Leathernecks opted out of their season on Monday.

SIU coach Nick Hill said the game came together after Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo reached out, upon seeing Hill's comments Monday about teams opting out.

"I'm super-thankful for coaches like coach Scelfo," Hill said. "He told me he really appreciated my statement, and that he felt the same way. They feel like they're a playoff team, too, so this game is a great opportunity to showcase two outstanding football programs that love to play football."

The game between two ranked teams could have playoff implications, especially since it takes place the day before the selection committee announces the field for the 16-team FCS playoffs.