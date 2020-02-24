SIU Football | Salukis announce 2020 schedule

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team announced its largely regional 2020 schedule on Monday.
The Salukis open at UT Martin on Thursday, Sept. 3, play at Wisconsin on Sept. 12 and host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 19 in one of five home games this year. SIU opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play at home against Northern Iowa on Oct. 3, which will also be Family Weekend. Homecoming is scheduled for the Salukis' Oct. 24 game against South Dakota State.
"When we play SEMO at home, a regional rivalry, there's no reason why that stadium shouldn't be filled," SIU football coach Nick Hill said at a Monday press conference. "Our second home game is Family Weekend against Northern Iowa, who is probably going to be ranked third or fourth in the nation. Whether it's a point or a touchdown or a third-down stop, just because we had a full stadium and it was loud (could make a difference)."
SIU plays three of its first five Valley games on the road. After hosting Northern Iowa, the Salukis play at Illinois State on Oct. 10, at Missouri State on Oct. 17, and at Youngstown State on Oct. 31 a week after the Homecoming game against the Jackrabbits. SIU then hosts Indiana State on Nov. 7, hosts Western Illinois on Nov. 14 and goes to league newcomer North Dakota on Nov. 21.
You have free articles remaining.
The Fighting Hawks went 7-5 as an independent last year. SIU loses defending national champion North Dakota State for the next two years as part of the league's scheduling rotation.
The game at Wisconsin, SIU's first against a member of the Big 10 Conference since playing at Indiana in 2015, will be its first against the Badgers. Wisconsin, which was ranked 11th in the country at the end of the season, won the Big 10 West Division with a 7-2 record and finished 10-4. The Badgers went 7-0 at home.
SIU beat UT Martin 28-14 in the beginning of quarterback Kare Lyles' career here. Lyles, who played his freshman season at Wisconsin, rallied the Salukis from two scores down after starting quarterback Stone Labanowitz was injured. The Skyhawks finished 7-5.
SEMO comes off a playoff run that ended in a 9-4 season. The Redhawks tied Austin Peay for the Ohio Valley Conference title at 7-1.
Season-ticket renewals will be mailed out later this week, according to a news release from the school. Fans can renew online at SIUSalukis.com. Fans who renew early will be entered into prize drawings. New season-ticket buyers can select seats beginning April 4 at the spring game.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman