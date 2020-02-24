SIU Football | Salukis announce 2020 schedule

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team announced its largely regional 2020 schedule on Monday.

The Salukis open at UT Martin on Thursday, Sept. 3, play at Wisconsin on Sept. 12 and host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 19 in one of five home games this year. SIU opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play at home against Northern Iowa on Oct. 3, which will also be Family Weekend. Homecoming is scheduled for the Salukis' Oct. 24 game against South Dakota State.

"When we play SEMO at home, a regional rivalry, there's no reason why that stadium shouldn't be filled," SIU football coach Nick Hill said at a Monday press conference. "Our second home game is Family Weekend against Northern Iowa, who is probably going to be ranked third or fourth in the nation. Whether it's a point or a touchdown or a third-down stop, just because we had a full stadium and it was loud (could make a difference)."

SIU plays three of its first five Valley games on the road. After hosting Northern Iowa, the Salukis play at Illinois State on Oct. 10, at Missouri State on Oct. 17, and at Youngstown State on Oct. 31 a week after the Homecoming game against the Jackrabbits. SIU then hosts Indiana State on Nov. 7, hosts Western Illinois on Nov. 14 and goes to league newcomer North Dakota on Nov. 21.

