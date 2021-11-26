SIU Football | Salukis at Coyotes: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — In the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009, No. 21 SIU wants to use that experience to its advantage at No. 17 South Dakota on Saturday.

The oldest team in Saluki history features 17 sixth-year seniors and a 4-2 record away from Saluki Stadium. They began the season at Southeast Missouri State, with only side of the stands featuring fans, and scored their first touchdown of the season on a 99-yard toss from Nic Baker to Avante Cox. They gave Kansas State all they could handle before falling 31-23. They won overtime games in back-to-back weeks at Western Illinois and South Dakota State.

SIU football coach Nick Hill believes his team's confidence goes both ways. The Salukis (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) won a road playoff game at third-ranked Weber State in the first spring season, the program's first playoff berth in 12 years, and gave second-ranked South Dakota State all it could handle in the FCS quarterfinals. Losers of three of their last four games, Hill expects his team to have a short memory at USD (7-4, 5-3).

"You don't work this hard just to get in," Hill said. "Regardless of who you're playing now, they've had successful seasons, they're good teams, and it's no different in this one. We've gotta reset, and you wipe the slate clean. You see teams all the time, whatever tournament it is, when it's postseason time, it's who gets hot at the right time, who stays healthy, and anybody can beat anybody."

USD also got an at-large bid to the playoffs, the program's first since 2017. The Coyotes are hosting an FCS playoff game for the first time. They did not play SIU during the regular season, which is why they could be paired with the Salukis in the opening round of the postseason. Two teams from the same conference can't be pitted against one another in the first round of the postseason unless they did not play during the regular season, per NCAA rules.

USD went 2-2 in its last four games, falling at home to Illinois State 20-14 and beating Western Illinois on the road and South Dakota State at home on a last-second Hail Mary. The Coyotes trailed No. 3 North Dakota State (10-1, 7-1) 28-0 before getting 21 of their 24 points in the second half (the Bison won 52-24).

"Obviously we gotta play better than we did on Saturday," USD coach Bob Nielson said. "That was not our best football, and we're gonna work really hard this week to make sure we play our best football this Saturday at the Dome."

Here are three things to watch in the first SIU-USD game since 2019:

No. 1 — Finding the playmakers

SIU rushed for 264 yards and a touchdown on 35 attempts against Youngstown State in the regular-season finale. Justin Strong went over 100 yards (107), Javon Williams Jr. had 72 yards and a score off eight carries, and Romeir Elliott had eight carries. Quarterback Nic Baker completed only 11 passes on 34 attempts. Avante Cox caught a team-high three balls for 30 yards, but the Salukis have to win with their best players.

They must protect Baker well enough so he can find his best players, namely Cox and Landon Lenoir. SIU wants to use all four running backs against the Coyotes, and have a varied attack. USD wants Carson Camp (2,050 passing yards, 17 TDs and four interceptions) wants to get Nate Thomas (655 yards, 5 TDs) and Travis Theis (653 yards, 7 TDs) carries, and find Caleb Vander Esch and Carter Bell downfield. Whoever has the more varied attack will have the better chance to win in a battle of two pretty even teams.

No. 2 — Baker and Camp's first playoff starts

Baker led SIU past top-ranked NDSU in the spring and helped the Salukis reach their second straight playoff berth this fall, but the former state champion at Rochester High School has never started a playoff game in college. That changes Saturday, when he leads SIU against USD. Same for Camp, who has thrown for more than 2,000 yards but is in new territory.

Two veteran coaches will try to make the other team's quarterback uncomfortable, and show them something they may not have seen this season.

"If you're going to be a great competitor, you always have to be confident, and I feel like we have a confident group," Hill said. "We have the right makeup for doing that. We've gotta use all of our experiences. It takes one game to get back rolling."

No. 3 — Situational football

The one thing that has hurt SIU's offense more than anything the last three games has been its lack of success in situational football. The Salukis went 1 of 10 on third down against the Penguins, allowing them to hold the ball more than 10 minutes more than SIU. That's almost an extra quarter the defense was out there, and it wasn't the first time.

The Salukis went 4 of 11 on third down at Indiana State, a game they won by double digits, and 3 of 15 against Missouri State. One of the best red zone offenses in the country midway through the year, SIU has scored on 11 of 17 red zone opportunities. The Salukis didn't score at all on six of those opportunities. Not even a field goal. In a game that will probably be close, SIU has to take field goals when they're there, and score touchdowns. Playoff games are rarely won by field goals, even at the end.

