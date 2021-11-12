SIU Football | Salukis at Indiana State: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — Ready to go. Focused. Resilient.

Those were the words SIU football coach Nick Hill used to describe his team in Monday's weekly press conference via Zoom. The other word he used to describe his 6-3 squad was even more telling.

"They're frustrated, I think is a good word," Hill said. "I said at the team meeting (Sunday) we should all be frustrated."

The No. 15/16 Salukis (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) haven't won anything in their first nine games, nor have they lost anything. They can still win at least a share of the league title, and, mathematically, can still win the conference championship outright with some help. By staying in the top 15 in one of the major FCS polls, they've seemingly proven to voters they're still a playoff team even though they haven't necessarily played like one in their first back-to-back losses of the season.

SIU outgained Northern Iowa by more than 100 yards and got to the Panthers' doorstep before getting turned away in a 23-16 loss at the UNI-Dome on Oct. 30. At home against Missouri State, the Salukis had eight sacks and won the turnover battle 3-0, but fell 38-28 after Bears quarterback Jason Shelley rushed for two scores and threw for another one. MSU held the football 14 minutes and 46 seconds, nearly an entire quarter, more than the Salukis in that loss.

SIU closes its regular season at Indiana State (4-5, 2-4) Saturday and at home against Youngstown State (2-6, 1-5), which is in last place in the MVFC. If they win both games, the Salukis could end the regular season 8-3 with the eighth-toughest schedule in the country, according to Massey Ratings.

Here are three things to watch in Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana:

No. 1 — Offense over defense

Hill said SIU must get more physical up front to re-establish its run game. The Salukis feature four capable backs of having big days, or big plays. Look for SIU to give them all chances against a struggling ISU defense.

"They're very explosive. They've got an incredible receiving corps. They've got a great group of running backs," Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said. "Nic Baker does a great job. He's accurate, got a quick release, he's a winner. They're very good up front. Offensively, they're scary good."

The Salukis have moved the ball better through the air lately, evidenced by wide receiver Landon Lenoir's run at the first 1,000-yard season since 1999. Lenoir has caught at least one pass in 29 straight games and is in fifth place in Saluki history with 18 receiving touchdowns. SIU must find a way to convert on the big downs, and keep its defense off the field a bit better than it has.

It's offensive woes bled over to the defensive side against MSU. The Salukis could be in trouble if they let ISU run offensive plays for 14 more minutes than they do.

"They have the chance to have the best regular season we've had in the last 12 years, if we win these last two games," Hill said. "Everything we want to do is in front of us. We got two more games. To win two games, you gotta win this game, obviously. We're going to be ready to play like we've been the last two weeks, we just haven't executed in critical moments to go win a football game."

No. 2 — Must-win mode

A loss could quickly put SIU in a precarious playoff position entering the end of the regular season, so consider the Salukis in must-win mode Saturday. ISU's numbers aren't great — the Sycamores are eighth in passing touchdowns with seven and last in the league with eight rushing touchdowns — but they have a 10-point win over Western Illinois. SIU battled WIU to overtime in a one-point win.

ISU has little to play for other than a winning record, and its 26 seniors, who will be honored before the game. The Sycamores have won two of their last four games, just like the Salukis, and a quarterback (Anthony Thompson) that doesn't turn it over much (two picks in his last four games). ISU also comes off its second bye week of the season, after it got a few extra days after beating Eastern Illinois in Week Zero on Aug. 28.

The Salukis must win. They don't have to look pretty doing it, but they must win if they want to make the playoffs.

No. 3 — Containing Kerlegrand and Hendrix

One reason ISU is the worst-scoring offense in the league is because they have a limited amount of weapons. Running back Peterson Kergeland and wide receiver Dante Hendrix are two weapons SIU will have to contain.

Kergeland, who leads the MVFC in carries with 148 in nine games, had 89 yards on 18 carries against the defense no one runs against, No. 4/5 North Dakota State last weekend. NDSU features the top scoring defense in the country and the third-best total defense, allowing 256.1 yard a game. Kergeland can catch out of the backfield and will be a workhorse for the Sycamores. Hendrix, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior, had 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against MSU and nine catches for 87 yards against the Bison last weekend.

The Salukis want to keep both of them in front and make tackles. They had a season-high eight sacks against MSU but have given up some big plays recently. One of SIU's defensive staples this season has been forcing teams to drive the ball down the field and snap it again. MSU running back Kevon Latulas' 87-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter was a backbreaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.