SIU Football | Salukis at Panthers: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — The biggest game of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference will involve two of its oldest rivals, No. 3 SIU and No. 16/17 Northern Iowa.

The two teams have combined for 21 league titles, dating back to the Gateway days. UNI, which has won more conference titles than anyone (16), has won seven under coach Mark Farley, the league's all-time winningest coach. The Panthers captured 10 of those 16 titles outright. SIU has won five, two outright, all since 2003. The Salukis have to win the only league game of the weekend that involves two ranked teams to stay in the league championship race.

After their bye week, the Salukis (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) sit tied with No. 2 North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0) at the halfway point of the conference season. The two teams don't play each other. No. 21/22 South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) and No. 17/20 Missouri State (4-3, 3-2) sit two games back in the loss column. SIU doesn't play the Coyotes during the regular season, and hosts MSU next weekend.

SIU is 1-2 after the bye week under coach Nick Hill, but has captured five straight wins after losing 31-23 at Kansas State Sept. 11 and could get All-American wide receiver Avante Cox back from a shoulder injury. UNI comes off a dominating 26-17 win at No. 10/13 South Dakota State.

Here are three things to watch for in SIU's road game at UNI:

No. 1 — The Salukis' explosive plays

It didn't seem like it, but SIU had five explosive plays (plays 20 yards or more) in its 31-28 win over North Dakota Oct. 16. Running back Donnavan Spencer had a 48-yard run, and Nic Baker had a 58-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Hartrup. UNI features the fourth-best scoring defense in the MVFC (18.1 points allowed per game) and might be missing leading tackler Spencer Cuvelier, a middle linebacker with 73 stops.

UNI coach Mark Farley said he was hopeful Cuvelier would return against SIU, which runs one of the most complex offenses in the league in terms of the number of formations it has used.

"They do a lot of things on offense," Farley said. "They put the big back back there in the wildcat, and then they'll go back to the other quarterback. They're a well-rounded team that is finding ways to win games right now. I think it's coming off last year, where they build that momentum last season into this season, and they've carried it through. They're playin' very well."

Even without Cuvelier, UNI turned SDSU into a throwing team. The Jackrabbits threw it more than 50 times. Even with four healthy running backs, the Salukis may struggle advancing the football against the Panthers' front seven. Getting Cox, one of their most explosive receivers, back should help, but the Salukis must find a way to produce more explosive plays. One a quarter might not cut it in this game.

No. 2 — UNI's downfield passing game

SIU cornerback P.J. Jules is 6-3, but the majority of the Saluki secondary is small compared to the 6-4 Isaiah Weston the Panthers like to unleash down the field. Weston, who leads the nation in yards per catch (26.3 yards per reception), caught four balls for 125 yards at SDSU last weekend. Quan Hampton (37 catches, 418 yards, 2 TDs) and Deion McShane (17 catches, 177 yards) are 5-8 and 5-9, respectively, but can run.

Quarterback Theo Day is improving, and comes off a 232-yard outing against SDSU. Day threw for 303 yard and two touchdowns in the loss to South Dakota the week before, and has thrown at least one touchdown in every start this year. Day has been sacked 13 times in his last three games (five against NDSU, five against USD and three against SDSU), and has thrown an interception in four of his last five games. SIU has a veteran secondary, aside from new starter David Miller, and has broken up 21 passes in seven games.

No. 3 — The Nic Baker factor

Baker is 9-1 as a starter for a reason, and will give UNI trouble even when he's in trouble. The 5-9, 194-pound sophomore has been hard to catch in the pocket, and even tougher to find outside of it. The Salukis must find a way to give him time to throw against a good UNI defensive line that might not have to blitz to bring pressure. Nose tackle Jared Brinkman (38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks) is a one-man wrecking crew in the middle of the run game, and even with four different backs, SIU may struggle to move the ball on the ground.

That's where Baker comes in. If he can protect the ball, he can find his playmakers well enough to move the ball through the air at the UNI-Dome. Cox's return gives the Salukis another burner to take the top off the defense, and could change how the Panthers have to defend Landon Lenoir, Hartrup and running backs that can catch like Justin Strong and Javon Williams Jr.

Hill believes Baker, and the rest of his team, will be ready for another tough game after the bye week.

"You can't control when your bye weeks are, and that's what I told our guys. We have a mature football team," he said. "You've gotta be able to trust 'em with their time, and doing the right things and taking care of their bodies, and I think that showed (Sunday). I was really pleased with the way that they showed up. That was probably the most juice we've had in practice in a while."

