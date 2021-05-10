SIU Football | Salukis' Avante Cox, Javon Williams Jr. named first team All-America, Brown second team

CARBONDALE — For the first time since 2009, SIU's football team had multiple players named first team All-American by Stats Perform after its first playoff run in 12 years.
Saluki wide receiver Avante Cox and all-purpose running back Javon Williams Jr. were named first team of the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team, announced on Monday. Safety Qua Brown was named to the second team.
A junior from Rochester, Cox led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in receiving with 66 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns. He added 25 carries for 238 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt. Cox had 100-yard receiving games against North Dakota, North Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State, giving him the most in one season since Billy Reed had four in 2015.
Cox caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 34-31 win at Weber State and rushed for a touchdown in the Salukis' 31-26 loss at South Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.
Williams Jr. earned All-America honors for the second straight year from Stats Perform after he was named to the second team in 2019. The sophomore from Centralia rushed for 532 yards and seven touchdowns, caught eight passes for 61 yards, and completed 9 of 14 passes for 237 yards and three scores in 10 games. He rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in SIU's 55-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana and had 135 yards and a touchdown in last fall's win over Southeast Missouri State.
Williams' 1,618 career rushing yards rank 20th in school history. His 2,113 career all-purpose yards are 577 from making SIU's top 16 in school history.
Despite missing three games due to injury, Brown led the nation with four forced fumbles and was fourth on the team with 44 tackles. He had a season-high 12 stops versus South Dakota State. Brown also recorded three pass breakups.
Stats Perform was the first nationally recognized organization to announce its 2020-21 FCS All-America Team.
Cox and Williams became SIU's sixth and seventh first team All-Americans since 2010. Cox was the first Saluki wide receiver since Cornell Craig in 1999 to be named first team All-American. Williams became the first running back since Deji Karim in 2009 to be named first team All-American.
The trio were part of 16 Valley Football players that made either the first or second team. Ten made the first team, including South Dakota State offensive lineman Garrett Greenfield and four players from North Dakota State, fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson, punter Garret Wegner and kick returner Christian Watson. The Bison had a national-best six players on the two All-America teams, four on the first team. SDSU had three players on the second team, running back Pierre Strong Jr., linebacker Logan Backhaus and defensive back Don Gardner.
Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year, made the first team. SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski, the league's Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, did not make either team.
