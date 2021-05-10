SIU Football | Salukis' Avante Cox, Javon Williams Jr. named first team All-America, Brown second team

CARBONDALE — For the first time since 2009, SIU's football team had multiple players named first team All-American by Stats Perform after its first playoff run in 12 years.

Saluki wide receiver Avante Cox and all-purpose running back Javon Williams Jr. were named first team of the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team, announced on Monday. Safety Qua Brown was named to the second team.

A junior from Rochester, Cox led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in receiving with 66 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns. He added 25 carries for 238 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt. Cox had 100-yard receiving games against North Dakota, North Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State, giving him the most in one season since Billy Reed had four in 2015.

Cox caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 34-31 win at Weber State and rushed for a touchdown in the Salukis' 31-26 loss at South Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.