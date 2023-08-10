Three years ago, DJ Johnson was a former football player, working in an Indianapolis steel mill.

“I played at Purdue in the COVID year (2020) and it was a rough year,” he said Monday. “There was a lot going on in my life. I actually quit football and I was playing with overhead cranes, and loading semi trucks. It was a tough job.”

By comparison, playing cornerback for SIU, which Johnson will do for a third year when the Salukis open on Sept. 2 against Austin Peay, seems easy. Getting burned on a post route is one thing. Working a full shift in a warehouse where the air is thicker than freshly poured concrete is another thing altogether.

So when a friend Johnson respected told him it was time to leave the work force and go back to school – and football – it was an easy sell.

“Something clicked in my head and said, ‘This just isn’t worth it.’ It’s time to get back to school,” Johnson said. “I went back in the (transfer) portal and coach (Nick) Hill found me. I’m glad he did; it’s been a blessing.”

There were obstacles for Johnson to hurdle before he could make the impact he wanted to at SIU. First, he had to put on some serious weight. He had dwindled to 154 pounds before reporting to the Saluki program.

And adding 20 pounds simply wasn’t a matter of loading up on fast-food lunches and dinners for a while. As Johnson said, it’s about putting on weight in the right places. Cornerbacks have to be in tip-top fitness because of all the running they do to stay with receivers, not to mention the constant stops and starts.

Football being a physical game, even out on the proverbial island, cornerbacks also have to be able to pack a punch. Even Deion Sanders or Lester Hayes had to be able to stick a ballcarrier or a receiver occasionally.

Johnson’s 42 tackles last year, including nine in the season finale at Youngstown State, show he’s not afraid to stick his nose into traffic and get physical.

“He’s aggressive and he loves to compete,” Hill said of Johnson. “There isn’t a practice out here where he’s just not competing. Sometimes, you have to reel him in a little bit, and that’s a good thing. You can tell he’s a sixth-year senior out here.

“And that position he plays, you have to be aggressive because you’re out there on an island. You might be a left guard and miss an assignment and fans might not know because it’s the offensive line. But when you’re out on an island and gets beat, everyone knows. You have to have thick skin.”

Johnson certainly displayed that characteristic last year after SIU’s 34-31 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 10. He was flagged for two pass interference penalties in the last minute on the Redhawks’ game-winning touchdown drive.

That both calls were questionable did nothing to soothe Johnson. All he could do was get ready for the next game at Northwestern. He came up with four tackles and a pass breakup as the Salukis delivered a 31-24 win over the Power 5 opponent.

“It’s just like life,” Johnson said. “Things come at you different ways and you have to be ready every day. The SEMO game was heartbreaking but we had to forget about it because we were playing a Big Ten opponent the next week. I had a great game that day and we pulled it out.”

There’s a quiet confidence early in training camp that folks around the Missouri Valley Football Conference are underestimating SIU in the way it might have been overestimated last year. A team with a top returning quarterback in Nic Baker and four starters back in the offensive line is being picked in the middle of the league.

That’s fine with Johnson.

“Our goal is the same as it’s always been – to win the Valley,” he said. “I think we’ve got the team to do it this year. We’ve got all the pieces we need and this team is jelling very well. I think we’re the best-kept secret.”