SIU Football | Salukis come in 24th in STATS FCS preseason poll
SIU Football

SIU Football | Salukis come in 24th in STATS FCS preseason poll

North Dakota State Bison at Southern Illinois Salukis

SIU cornerback Christian Maddox (26) holds up the ball after a play Nov. 23 during a game between North Dakota State and the Salukis at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.

 The Southern File Photo

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team came in 24th in the STATS Perform FCS preseason top 25 poll Tuesday, the program's first preseason ranking since 2011.

The Salukis, who, like many teams this fall, have postponed their season to the spring, may have a lot to look forward to. SIU returns seven starters on offense and five on defense, since safety Qua Brown has decided to enter the transfer portal. The Salukis also return punter Jack Colquhoun and kickers Nico Gualdoni and Griffin Cerra. Cerra started the first eight games of the season, and Gualdoni started the last four.

SIU was one of five teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the STATS preseason top 25, led by three-time defending national champion North Dakota State at No. 1. The Bison, who return Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance at quarterback, were a unanimous pick to win a fourth straight national title. Northern Iowa was third, South Dakota State was fifth, and Illinois State was ninth.

Youngstown State, which has a new coach in Doug Phillips, received votes, as did league newcomer North Dakota.

The Salukis received 568 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries to outpace No. 25 Southeast Missouri State (499 points). A first-place vote was worth 25 points, a second-place vote was worth 24, and so on down to No. 25. Monmouth, which won the Big South Conference title last year and finished 12th in the final rankings, was No. 23 with 577 points.

Notably, UT Martin, which was supposed to open with SIU this season before the coronavirus pandemic, also received votes.

SIU entered the national rankings for the first time in five years last season at No. 25 in the final week of the regular season. The Salukis, who were No. 25 in the FCS coaches poll, won five straight games for the first time in 10 years and had one of the FCS' three wins over an FBS team in 2019, defeating UMass Sept. 7.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

STATS PRESEASON TOP 25 POLL

1. North Dakota State (16-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley), 3,675 points (147 first-place votes)

Notable: Bison have an FCS-record 37-game winning streak since 2017

2. James Madison (14-2, 8-0 CAA), 3,411

Notable: Dukes ranked No. 1 in FCS in scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense

3. Northern Iowa (10-5, 6-2 Missouri Valley), 3,269

Notable: Coach Mark Farley was returning one of his most talented teams for his 20th season

4. Weber State (11-4, 7-1 Big Sky), 3,198

Notable: Wildcats made their deepest FCS playoff run by advancing to national semifinals

5. South Dakota State (8-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 2,911

Notable: 2017 and '18 semifinalist confident in bounce-back after injury-plagued season

6. Montana State (11-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 2,884

7. Montana (10-4, 6-2 Big Sky), 2,753

8. Villanova (9-4, 5-3 CAA), 2,499

9. Illinois State (10-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 2,471

10. Kennesaw State (11-3, 5-1 Big South), 2,178

11 Central Arkansas (9-4, 7-2 Southland), 2,093

12. Sacramento State (9-4, 7-1 Big Sky), 2,085

13. Austin Peay (11-4, 7-1 Ohio Valley), 2,030

14. Nicholls (9-5, 7-2 Southland), 1,392

15. Furman (8-5, 6-2 Southern), 1,239

16. Wofford (8-4, 7-1 Southern), 1,089

17. Albany (9-5, 6-2 CAA), 825

18. Eastern Washington (7-5, 6-2 Big Sky), 817

19. North Carolina A&T (9-3, 6-2 MEAC), 809

20. New Hampshire (6-5, 5-3 CAA), 759

21. Southeastern Louisiana (8-5, 6-3 Southland), 652

22. Sam Houston State (7-5, 6-3 Southland), 597

23. Monmouth (11-3, 6-0 Big South), 577

24. Southern Illinois (7-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 568

25. Southeast Missouri (9-4, 7-1 Ohio Valley), 499

Received votes: (schools listed on two or more ballots): Jacksonville State 357, Florida A&M 301, The Citadel 283, Central Connecticut State 200, Towson 199, Dartmouth 195, Delaware 193, Yale 193, Princeton 143, San Diego 104, North Dakota 66, South Carolina State 25, Alcorn State 22, Houston Baptist 19, Richmond 18, Chattanooga 16, Elon 15, Holy Cross 15, UIW 15, UT Martin 14, Portland State 12, Youngstown State 12, McNeese 10, UC Davis 9, Maine 7, Duquesne 5, Charleston Southern 4, Eastern Kentucky 2

