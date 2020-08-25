SIU Football | Salukis come in 24th in STATS FCS preseason poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team came in 24th in the STATS Perform FCS preseason top 25 poll Tuesday, the program's first preseason ranking since 2011.

The Salukis, who, like many teams this fall, have postponed their season to the spring, may have a lot to look forward to. SIU returns seven starters on offense and five on defense, since safety Qua Brown has decided to enter the transfer portal. The Salukis also return punter Jack Colquhoun and kickers Nico Gualdoni and Griffin Cerra. Cerra started the first eight games of the season, and Gualdoni started the last four.

SIU was one of five teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the STATS preseason top 25, led by three-time defending national champion North Dakota State at No. 1. The Bison, who return Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance at quarterback, were a unanimous pick to win a fourth straight national title. Northern Iowa was third, South Dakota State was fifth, and Illinois State was ninth.

Youngstown State, which has a new coach in Doug Phillips, received votes, as did league newcomer North Dakota.