SIU Football | Salukis' Cox, Brown named second team All-America by AP

CARBONDALE — SIU wide receiver Avante Cox and safety Qua Brown were named second team All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The AP announced its FCS All-America first and second teams Wednesday. There were 11 players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference honored, seven of them on the first team. Cox was a first team All-American by Stats Perform, the website announced Monday. Brown was a second team All-American.

A junior from Rochester, Cox led the MVFC in receiving with 66 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns. He added 25 carries for 238 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt. Cox had 100-yard receiving games against North Dakota, North Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State, giving him the most in one season since Billy Reed had four in 2015.

Cox caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 34-31 win at Weber State and rushed for a touchdown in the Salukis' 31-26 loss at South Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.

Despite missing three games due to injury, Brown led the nation with four forced fumbles and was fourth on the team with 44 tackles. He had a season-high 12 stops versus South Dakota State. Brown also recorded three pass breakups.

Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year, was a first team selection. South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski, the Valley Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, was not selected for the first or second team. SDSU offensive lineman Garrett Greenfield was a first team selection, and Jackrabbit defensive back Don Gardner was a second team pick.

