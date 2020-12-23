SIU Football | Salukis' DBU reputation helps recruit 2021 class

SIU made the FCS playoffs seven straight years between 2003-09, largely because of its ground game. Koutsos, the program's all-time leading rusher with 4,715 yards and a school-record 52 rushing touchdowns, is already in the Saluki Hall of Fame. Abdulqaadir, the 2002 Gateway Conference Newcomer of the Year, and Whitlock, one of SIU's most productive all-around backs in history, have since joined him. Today, you might know the Salukis by another moniker: DBU (Defensive Back University).

"If you asked our current team what their goals and aspirations are, I'd say 99% of them would say to get an opportunity to play in the NFL," Hill said on the first day of the early signing period for the 2021 class Dec. 16. "That's what this school and this program will give you — an opportunity to play at the highest level. Those guys that are there right now are proving that. We've got the same DB coaches. Coach (Marty) Rodgers has been here the entire time with me. Coach (Jason) Petrino has come in and done an outstanding job with those guys. The four guys we've got in the NFL right now, two of them we brought in as high school kids and they developed and played through — Ryan Neal and Jeremy Chinn. The other two of them transferred here."