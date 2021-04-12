SIU Football | Salukis excited for game that almost didn't appear

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill and his team were excited to get ready for a game that almost didn't appear on Monday.
The 18th-ranked Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) did not want their 30-27 loss at No. 14 Missouri State on March 27 to be their lasting memory from a COVID-19-cursed season, but didn't have a lot of options when Western Illinois opted out of this weekend's game. Hill and SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan got on the phone quickly after the Salukis' team captains said they wanted to play again this spring, Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday.
The questions became who, where, and how?
"We obviously knew there were only going to be only a few possible opponents," Hill said. "We called everybody, James Madison, anybody that would take us and could coordinate an opportunity. Some things would have to happen on both sides, budgets and all kinds of things."
Southeastern Louisiana, a high-scoring team from the Southland Conference that, like SIU, was on the outside of the playoff bubble, called. Coach Frank Scelfo saw Hill's statement after WIU opted out of its final two games, saying the Salukis could have quit, too, for a number of reasons but chose to play because they made a commitment. Scelfo wanted another game against a playoff-caliber opponent, and found one.
"They got a good football team, and they're saying the same thing. 'Let's go win,'" Hill said. "It's another ranked team, and give ourselves a chance to get in the playoffs."
The Lions (4-2, 4-2 Southland Conference) beat Nicholls 52-45 Saturday on the road and moved up to 17th in the Stats Perform poll. SIU dropped two spots without playing a game to No. 18, but could bolster its playoff hopes with a win. A loss would almost certainly knock the Salukis' out of the running for their first playoff bid since 2009. A win, unfortunately, might also leave them out, as No. 2 North Dakota State, Missouri State, North Dakota and South Dakota State will all finish ahead of them in the Valley Football standings. SIU gave the Bison their only loss in years earlier this spring, but the Salukis fell at MSU and lost by double digits at North Dakota and at home to SDSU.
Southeastern Louisiana will finish behind fifth-ranked Sam Houston State (5-0) in the Southland standings, win or lose. With only six at-large bids available to the whole country, the Lions are probably a long shot at making the field, but that won't deter them from trying to end the season with a victory.
SIU is trying not to think about anything else but Saturday's game against an opponent that very well could come in to town and hand the Salukis a fourth loss.
"We've playing a team that's hungry, that's, obviously, not scared to play anybody," Hill said. "They're willing to go on the road in the last week of the season, and schedule another opponent, and, so, it's gonna be a team that plays extremely hard and is tough, and that starts with their coach."
Scelfo, a Louisiana-Monroe grad, is 16-14 in his third season with the Lions. He was named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year in 2019 in just his second year with the program after leading the Lions to only their third playoff appearance ever. Southeastern rallied past No. 8 Villanova 45-44 for the program's second playoff win ever before finishing 8-5. The Lions finished 18th in the final American Football Coaches Association poll and 19th in the final Stats Perform list.
SIU is 7-6 lifetime against current members of the Southland, but hasn't played a team from that league in more than 20 years. The Salukis' lost 33-0 at Nicholls in 1997 in their last game against a current member of the Southland.
