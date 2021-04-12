SIU Football | Salukis excited for game that almost didn't appear

"They got a good football team, and they're saying the same thing. 'Let's go win,'" Hill said. "It's another ranked team, and give ourselves a chance to get in the playoffs."

The Lions (4-2, 4-2 Southland Conference) beat Nicholls 52-45 Saturday on the road and moved up to 17th in the Stats Perform poll. SIU dropped two spots without playing a game to No. 18, but could bolster its playoff hopes with a win. A loss would almost certainly knock the Salukis' out of the running for their first playoff bid since 2009. A win, unfortunately, might also leave them out, as No. 2 North Dakota State, Missouri State, North Dakota and South Dakota State will all finish ahead of them in the Valley Football standings. SIU gave the Bison their only loss in years earlier this spring, but the Salukis fell at MSU and lost by double digits at North Dakota and at home to SDSU.

Southeastern Louisiana will finish behind fifth-ranked Sam Houston State (5-0) in the Southland standings, win or lose. With only six at-large bids available to the whole country, the Lions are probably a long shot at making the field, but that won't deter them from trying to end the season with a victory.

SIU is trying not to think about anything else but Saturday's game against an opponent that very well could come in to town and hand the Salukis a fourth loss.