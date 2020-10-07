SIU Football | Salukis expect another balanced SEMO squad

CARBONDALE — Southeast Missouri State rushed for 281 yards and passed for 248 in last year's win over SIU in Cape Girardeau.
The 24th-ranked Salukis expect another balanced offensive attack from the 25th-ranked Redhawks when the two square off Oct. 30 in Carbondale. SEMO lost two-year starting quarterback Daniel Santacaterina, who threw a school-record 48 touchdown passes during the Redhawks' playoff runs the last two seasons. Four starters return on the offensive line off last year's 9-4 squad, including preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference left tackle Ja'Chai Baker, and two of its top-three running backs.
"They have ran the ball. Two years ago it was a shootout here," SIU coach Nick Hill said, referring to SEMO's 48-44 win at Saluki Stadium in 2018. "They had a running back run for over 200 and D.J. (Davis) rushed for like 190. The score was in the 40s."
Redhawks center Dane Nelson, one of five senior returning starters on offense, started nine games last season. Senior Jaden Rosenthall started 12 games at right guard, and Baker started nine games. Nate Korte, a 6-4, 305-pound sophomore right tackle, started 12 games last season. Senior tight end Austin Crump started six of 10 games.
Zion Curtis, a 5-8, 180-pound junior, rushed for a team-high 684 yards on 142 carries last year. Curtis scored one of his five touchdowns against SIU. Geno Hess (575 yards, six touchdowns) also returns in the backfield for SEMO, which rushed for 24 touchdowns and threw for 18.
Four players are vying for the starting quarterback role: sophomore Joe Pyle, redshirt freshman Jalyn Williams, and two FBS transfers, Andrew Bunch from Nebraska and Christian Perez from Louisville. Pyle played in six games last year and made his first career start against Illinois State in the playoffs. The Redhawks lost All-American wideout Kristian Wilkerson, who set school records for receiving yards (3,540) and receiving touchdowns (33), but return 6-4 junior Aaron Alston (51 catches, 687 yards, four touchdowns).
SEMO returns six starters from its 3-4 defense, three of them in the secondary.
"They're a balanced football team. This is a team that's beaten us two years in a row, 2019 OVC champs, playoff team," Hill said. "They're a physical-minded team that's gonna be built strong through the middle, beginning with their defensive line. They've had some athletic guys on the edge, and then they've had really good (linebackers). They had the Defensive Player of the Year in Zach Hall. I feel like we've played against him ever since I've been the offensive coordinator here, so it'll be good that he's out, but they continue to do a great job in recruiting and replacing guys. Just physical and athletic, and I don't expect anything less."
SIU returns seven starters on offense and six on defense from last year's 7-5 club that was left out of the 24-team playoff field. The Salukis also return kicker Nico Gualdoni and punter Jack Colquhoun.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!