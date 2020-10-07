SIU Football | Salukis expect another balanced SEMO squad

Four players are vying for the starting quarterback role: sophomore Joe Pyle, redshirt freshman Jalyn Williams, and two FBS transfers, Andrew Bunch from Nebraska and Christian Perez from Louisville. Pyle played in six games last year and made his first career start against Illinois State in the playoffs. The Redhawks lost All-American wideout Kristian Wilkerson, who set school records for receiving yards (3,540) and receiving touchdowns (33), but return 6-4 junior Aaron Alston (51 catches, 687 yards, four touchdowns).

"They're a balanced football team. This is a team that's beaten us two years in a row, 2019 OVC champs, playoff team," Hill said. "They're a physical-minded team that's gonna be built strong through the middle, beginning with their defensive line. They've had some athletic guys on the edge, and then they've had really good (linebackers). They had the Defensive Player of the Year in Zach Hall. I feel like we've played against him ever since I've been the offensive coordinator here, so it'll be good that he's out, but they continue to do a great job in recruiting and replacing guys. Just physical and athletic, and I don't expect anything less."