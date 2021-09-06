SIU Football | Salukis fall 1 spot to 8th in Stats Perform poll after win

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team actually fell one spot in the Stats Perform top-25 poll Monday after winning by 26 points at Southeast Missouri State.

The Salukis (1-0) went from seventh to eighth in the poll by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The move was likely because Montana moved up five spots to fourth after knocking off Washington, an FBS program, 13-7 on the road. The Grizzlies (1-0) were one of six FCS teams to beat an FBS program in Week 1. One was from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, as No. 2 South Dakota State (1-0) handled Colorado State on the road 42-23 to remain behind Sam Houston (1-0).

The Bearkats beat Northern Arizona 42-16 on the road to remain atop the poll.

All of the teams in the top nine currently won last week. Sam Houston and SDSU were followed by James Madison (1-0), Montana, and North Dakota State, which knocked off Albany 28-6 at home. Delaware (1-0), Eastern Washington (1-0), SIU, North Dakota (1-0) and Weber State (1-0) rounded out the top 10. Eastern Washington beat UNLV 35-33 in two overtimes.

Northern Iowa (0-1) remained 21st after fighting No. 7/8 Iowa State to the end before falling 16-10 in Ames. Missouri State (0-1) moved up one spot to 23rd after losing 23-16 at No. 22 Oklahoma State. Illinois State (1-0) received votes after defeating Butler 49-7. The MVFC's six teams in the top 25 were the most of any league in the FCS.

