SIU Football | Salukis fall 1 spot to 8th in Stats Perform poll after win
SIU Football

SIU Football | Salukis fall 1 spot to 8th in Stats Perform poll after win

090321-spt-siu-fb-09.jpg

SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. (15) signals that he made it into the end zone during the third quarter against SEMO at Houck Stadium on Thursday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Salukis went on to win 47-21.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team actually fell one spot in the Stats Perform top-25 poll Monday after winning by 26 points at Southeast Missouri State.

The Salukis (1-0) went from seventh to eighth in the poll by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The move was likely because Montana moved up five spots to fourth after knocking off Washington, an FBS program, 13-7 on the road. The Grizzlies (1-0) were one of six FCS teams to beat an FBS program in Week 1. One was from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, as No. 2 South Dakota State (1-0) handled Colorado State on the road 42-23 to remain behind Sam Houston (1-0). 

The Bearkats beat Northern Arizona 42-16 on the road to remain atop the poll. 

All of the teams in the top nine currently won last week. Sam Houston and SDSU were followed by James Madison (1-0), Montana, and North Dakota State, which knocked off Albany 28-6 at home. Delaware (1-0), Eastern Washington (1-0), SIU, North Dakota (1-0) and Weber State (1-0) rounded out the top 10. Eastern Washington beat UNLV 35-33 in two overtimes. 

Northern Iowa (0-1) remained 21st after fighting No. 7/8 Iowa State to the end before falling 16-10 in Ames. Missouri State (0-1) moved up one spot to 23rd after losing 23-16 at No. 22 Oklahoma State. Illinois State (1-0) received votes after defeating Butler 49-7. The MVFC's six teams in the top 25 were the most of any league in the FCS.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

STATS PERFORM POLL

1. Sam Houston (1-0, 0-0 AQ7), 1,212 points (32 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 1 Result: 42-16 win at Northern Arizona

2. South Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,185 (11)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 1 Result: 42-23 win at Colorado State

3. James Madison (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 1,150 (2)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 1 Result: 68-10 win over Morehead State

4. Montana (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,087 (5)

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 1 Result: 13-7 win at Washington

5. North Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,050

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 1 Result: 28-6 win over Albany

6. Delaware (1-0, 1-0 CAA), 965

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 1 Result: 34-24 win at Maine

7. Eastern Washington (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 880

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 1 Result: 35-33 2-OT win at UNLV

8. Southern Illinois (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 873

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 1 Result: 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri

9. North Dakota (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 858

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 1 Result: 35-14 win at Idaho State

10. Weber State (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 764

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 1 Result: 40-17 loss at Utah

11. Montana State (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 598

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 1 Result: 19-16 loss at Wyoming

12. Villanova (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 585

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 1 Result: 47-3 win at Lehigh

13. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0, 0-0 Southland), 584

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 1 Result: 49-28 win at North Alabama

14. UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 576

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 1 Result: 19-17 win at Tulsa

15. ETSU (1-0, 0-0 Southern), 442

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 23-3 win at Vanderbilt

16. Jacksonville State (0-1, 0-0 AQ7), 427

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 1 Result: 31-0 loss to UAB

17. Austin Peay (1-0, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 417

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 1 Result: 30-20 win at Chattanooga

18. VMI (1-0, 0-0 Southern), 415

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 1 Result: 45-24 win over Davidson

19. Central Arkansas (0-1, 0-0 AQ7), 407

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 1 Result: 40-21 loss at Arkansas State

20. Monmouth (0-1, 0-0 Big South), 290

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 1 Result: 50-15 loss at Middle Tennessee

21. Northern Iowa (0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 287

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 1 Result: 16-10 loss at Iowa State

22. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South), 208

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 1 Result: 35-25 win over Reinhardt

23. Missouri State (0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 187

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 1 Result: 23-16 loss at Oklahoma State

24. Holy Cross (1-0, 0-0 Patriot), 160

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 38-28 win at UConn

25. Richmond (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 135

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 38-14 win over Howard

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (18), Nicholls (22) and North Carolina A&T (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7

