SIU Football | Salukis fall 2 spots to 17th in Stats poll after 26-point win

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team dropped two spots in the Stats Perform top 25 poll after beating Indiana State by 26 points Saturday on the road.

The Salukis (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) forced three turnovers and held the Sycamores (4-6, 2-5) to less than 300 yards of total offense in a 47-21 win at Memorial Stadium, but fell to 17th in the Stats Perform poll. SIU was hopped in the Stats Perform poll by Missouri State (7-3, 6-2), which beat previous-No. 20 Northern Iowa 34-27 at home Saturday. The Bears remained 14th in the American Football Coaches Association poll. SIU moved up a spot to No. 15 in the coaches poll.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, five Valley Football teams dotted the two major top 25 polls. North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1), which won a share of the league title last week and can wrap up the outright crown this weekend, was fourth behind Sam Houston (9-0, 5-0 AQ7), James Madison (9-1, 6-1 CAA) and Montana State (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky). Eastern Washington (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky) was fifth in the Stats Perform poll and sixth in the coaches list. Kennesaw State (9-1, 6-0 Big South) was fifth in the coaches list and ninth in the Stats poll.

South Dakota State (7-3, 4-3) fell eight spots to 12th in the Stats poll and six spots to No. 13 in the coaches list after losing to South Dakota 23-20 on a last-second Hail Mary. The Coyotes (7-3, 5-2) kept their playoff hopes alive with the play, moving to 16th in the Stats list and 16th in the coaches poll.

Northern Iowa (5-5, 3-4) fell out of both polls after losing to MSU. The Panthers were 26th in the Stats poll and 30th in the coaches list. North Dakota (5-5, 3-4) received votes in the Stats poll.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.