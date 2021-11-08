SIU Football | Salukis fall to 15th in AFCA top 25 poll after loss

CARBONDALE — A second straight loss knocked SIU's football team out of the top 15 in one poll on Monday.

The Salukis (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) fell nine spots to No. 16 in the Stats Perform top 25 poll after Saturday's 38-28 loss to Missouri State in voting by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. SIU fell six spots to No. 15 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll after the loss to the Bears (6-3, 5-2), its second straight defeat.

MSU went to 14th in the Stats poll and 16th in the coaches poll, a spot below the Salukis. The two teams were part of a six-team run in the two major polls by the MVFC.

North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1) remained ahead of South Dakota State (7-2, 4-2) in the Stats Perform poll after the Bison fell to the Jackrabbits 27-19 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota. NDSU was sixth, followed by SDSU at seventh. MSU was 14th, SIU was 16th, South Dakota (6-3, 4-2) was 17th and Northern Iowa (5-4, 3-3) was 24th. SDSU was fourth in the coaches poll, followed by NDSU at 5, SIU at 15, MSU at 16, USD at 19 and UNI at 20.

Sam Houston (8-0, 4-0 AQ7), James Madison (8-1, 5-1 CAA) and Montana State (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) were 1-2-3 in both polls.

SIU is at Indiana State (4-5, 2-4) Saturday at noon.

