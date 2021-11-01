SIU Football | Salukis fall to 7th, 9th in major FCS polls after road loss

The Salukis (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) fell four spots to No. 7 in the Stats Perform top 25 poll and six spots to ninth in the American Football Coaches Association list after their 23-16 loss. The Panthers (5-3, 3-2) moved up three spots to No. 13 in the Stats poll and up two spots to 15 in the coaches list. SIU and UNI were two of six MVFC teams in the two major polls.