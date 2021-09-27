SIU Football | Salukis find a way with running game

CARBONDALE — Without one of the main cogs in its running game, SIU's football team found the Midas touch against Illinois State on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Salukis (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) threw for 227 yards and rushed for 144 in their 35-17 win over the Redbirds. Quarterback Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes, one to Landon Lenoir and another to running back Justin Strong, but it was the quick appearances from Donnavan Spencer and Javon Williams Jr. that spurred SIU on in the second half.

"Sometimes you're gonna get into a game, and somebody is going to be kind of a hot hand," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "Those guys have just got certain skillsets, certain things that we go into the game, that they're gonna get, but it's really about just rotating and staying fresh."

Spencer, a transfer from Western Carolina that missed the first two games of the year with an injury, rushed for a team-high 69 yards on 10 carries. His 40-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter helped the Salukis pull within a field goal. Williams only had seven carries, but two of them went for touchdowns.

"There's obviously certain things that each of them do a little bit differently that they're going to get their carries, and then I think it's how the game goes, and what type of game it is," Hill said. "Is it a game where we're staying on the field and consistently getting three, four runs in a game, and then there's going to be a sub? We're going to need all of 'em, as we've seen."

Strong had 45 yards on 10 carries and put the Salukis ahead double digits after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass with 7:50 to play. Without Romeir Elliott, who missed his second straight game with concussion-like symptoms, SIU rotated 27 carries to three different guys. Heading into Saturday's game at Western Illinois (1-3, 1-0), Williams (6.7 yards per carry), Spencer (6.7) and Strong (5.8) all average over five yards a carry.

Williams' two scores tied him with Muhammad Abdulqaadir (2002-03) for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in SIU history (31). The 6-foot-2, 245-pound sophomore is one score away from tying Amos Bullocks (1958-61) for third place.

Baker, who completed 21 of 32 passes for 227 yards and two scores, moved up to second in the MVFC in passing. Only his counterpart this weekend, WIU's Connor Sampson, has thrown for more yards (1,219) and touchdowns (10) than Baker's 1,113 and nine, respectively.

