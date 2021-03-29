SIU Football | Salukis flagged for 3 personal fouls, costly pass interference in 30-27 loss

CARBONDALE — Missouri State deservedly won Saturday's football game against No. 10 SIU, completing a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play and a 33-yard field goal on the last one, but some costly Saluki penalties helped the Bears' cause.

SIU was flagged eight times for a season-high 98 yards at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri, including three personal fouls and a pass interference on the final drive. Early in the third quarter, the Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) reached the 46 after a 3-yard Justin Strong run, but had to move back 10 yards for a holding penalty. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a 2-yard run on the next play pushed SIU into a third-and-28 from its own 20. The Salukis ended up punting.

SIU dropped an interception midway through the fourth quarter on a long pass that turned into a 31-yard gain, and was called for two critical penalties in the final six minutes. Defensive end Chucky Sullivan was called for roughing the passer after hitting MSU quarterback Matt Struck after an incompletion, which helped the Bears tie the game at 27, and cornerback James Ceasar was flagged for an iffy pass interference call on MSU's game-winning drive that put the ball in Saluki territory.

