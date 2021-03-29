SIU Football | Salukis flagged for 3 personal fouls, costly pass interference in 30-27 loss

CARBONDALE — Missouri State deservedly won Saturday's football game against No. 10 SIU, completing a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play and a 33-yard field goal on the last one, but some costly Saluki penalties helped the Bears' cause.
SIU was flagged eight times for a season-high 98 yards at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri, including three personal fouls and a pass interference on the final drive. Early in the third quarter, the Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) reached the 46 after a 3-yard Justin Strong run, but had to move back 10 yards for a holding penalty. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a 2-yard run on the next play pushed SIU into a third-and-28 from its own 20. The Salukis ended up punting.
SIU dropped an interception midway through the fourth quarter on a long pass that turned into a 31-yard gain, and was called for two critical penalties in the final six minutes. Defensive end Chucky Sullivan was called for roughing the passer after hitting MSU quarterback Matt Struck after an incompletion, which helped the Bears tie the game at 27, and cornerback James Ceasar was flagged for an iffy pass interference call on MSU's game-winning drive that put the ball in Saluki territory.
"We've had holdings the last two weeks," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Chucky's penalty is unexcusable. Just completely throwing the ball away on second-and-10, now you got a 15-yard penalty at our 40-yard line. But he's a fifth-year senior. At some point we gotta trust these guys to rely on. It's not that we're not preaching that. We're either teaching it or allowing it to happen, so it starts with the coaching."
The call against Ceasar was controversial because the defensive back was going for the football. He inadvertently stopped MSU receiver Damoriea Vick running down the right sideline, which likely drew the flag. The 15-yard penalty gave the Bears a first down at the SIU 40 instead of a second-and-10 from the MSU 47. Running back Celdon Manning, a thorn in the Salukis' side all day, rushed for seven yards on the next play to reach the 33.
Bears kicker Jose Pizano made a 33-yard field goal on the final play to win it, and hand the Salukis their second straight loss. Manning scored four touchdowns, as MSU won its third straight game against a top 25 opponent. The Bears rushed for 132 yards on 33 carries (4 yards a carry) and threw for 245 yards. MSU entered the Stats Perform top 25 poll Monday at No. 19, right behind the 18th-ranked Salukis.
SIU is off this week, as its scheduled opponent, Illinois State, opted out of the remainder of the spring earlier this month. The Salukis are now scheduled to end the regular season at home against Western Illinois (0-5) April 10.
