SIU Football | Salukis flirting with disaster on punt team

CARBONDALE — Growing up around Australian rules football, SIU punter Jack Colquhoun can kick quite well on the run, but that doesn't mean the Salukis want him to keep trying.

Colquhoun, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sixth-year senior from Melbourne, has put 14 of his 29 attempts this season inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Ten of his kicks went 50 yards or more, and his career punting average (43 yards per kick) is the best in Saluki history when he's able to get it off. Western Illinois and North Dakota both blocked a punt against SIU and Colquhoun, but the Salukis were able to win both games on the way to their 6-1 start.

SIU coach Nick Hill said the punt unit must work harder to give Colquhoun a clean chance to kick when the opportunity arises.

"We're only halfway through league play, and teams are gonna continue to challenge us in different ways," Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "Having a punt blocked is really inexcusable. Having two, it can't continue to happen. Obviously, we'll watch the film and see, was it a scheme thing? Did they outnumber us somewhere? The one against North Dakota we really had the right call. They just outexecuted us and split the shield, and got a hand up there."

Neither blocked punt went for touchdowns, and SIU's defense and special teams were able to rise to the occasion against the two Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents. SIU forced WIU to kick a short field goal, and after UND blocked Colquhoun's punt, Saluki defensive end Anthony Knighton got a hand on the Fighting Hawks' field goal attempt to block it.

The Salukis (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) rose to third in the country in both of the major two polls after not playing last week. It was the highest the program has been ranked since finishing the 2009 regular season at No. 1 in the Stats Perform poll and coming in second in September 2010 in the coaches list. SIU is 6-0 against FCS opponents this season and has won five straight games after losing at Kansas State Sept. 11 heading into Saturday's game at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2).

Colquhoun has been quite a weapon for SIU. He put three of his six attempts at WIU inside the 20-yard line and hit four of the six 50 yards or more in the Salukis' 42-41 overtime win. At South Dakota State, he hit 3 of 5 inside the 20 in another overtime win. Against UND he had two fair-caught and hit two 50 or more yards.

"Obviously, we've gotta do a good job of protecting the punter," Hill said. "Jack's done a great job. Those are the differences in winning and losing really tight games, and we've been fortunate to win two in which we've had punts blocked."

• Avante Cox headed back: Avante Cox, SIU's All-American wide receiver who has missed the last two games, could return this weekend at UNI, Hill said. Cox hurt his shoulder in the win at WIU and hasn't played since, but was able to get some extra rest during the bye week. Cox caught 17 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in the first five games of the season.

Hill said starting fullback Jacob Garrett is also on the way back, although he might miss another week or two after undergoing offseason surgery.

