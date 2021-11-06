SIU Football | Salukis flutter in second half, fall 38-28 to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Ranked third in the country just a week ago, SIU's football team might now enter its final two weeks of the regular season outside the top 15.

Up 13-10 at the half, the No. 7/9 Salukis allowed 21 straight points to No. 17/20 Missouri State to start the second half and never recovered in a 38-28 loss in front of more than 7,000 fans at Saluki Stadium. Bears quarterback Jason Shelley rushed for a 14-yard touchdown, Tobias Little had a 1-yard scoring run, and Kevon Latulas broke off an 87-yard run around the left end to help MSU win for the third time in its last four games.

"There's a lot of things that go into it, but at the end of the day, they just beat us," SIU defensive end Jordan Berner said. "Can't put the blame on anybody specifically. It's a good time to start pointing fingers, but that's not gonna help anybody."

SIU (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) forced three turnovers and sacked Shelley eight times in the first half, but didn't dot the scoreboard in the second half until Nic Baker found Izaiah Hartrup for a 19-yard touchdown with 10:26 to play.

Shelley, who entered the game ninth in the country in total offense per game (313 yards per game), rushed for two scores and threw for 208. It was his ninth straight 200-yard passing game, a new single-season school record in Bears (6-3, 5-2) history.

"Their quarterback is an excellent playmaker. He's made plays all year," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "I think the disappointing part was we were able to sack him so many times in the first half, we needed to look back and be up a couple scores."

Baker threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, but fell to 9-3 as a starter.

The Salukis lost for the second straight game after their 6-1 start that vaulted them to third in the country Oct. 25. SIU rushed for just 51 yards on 31 carries Saturday. Donnavan Spencer led the team with 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The loss overshadowed two outstanding performances from the SIU defense and kicker Nico Gualdoni. Anthony Knighton finally got the Salukis' career sacks record with a stop in the first half. Knighton got by his blocker with a swim-move of his arm over his left shoulder and took down the 5-11, 197-pound Shelley as he tried to escape to his left. SIU's eight sacks in the game were one off the second-most in Saluki Stadium history.

Gualdoni hit two 50-yard field goals in the first half to help SIU take a 13-10 halftime lead. His second, a 55-yarder on the final play of the first half, tied the school record set by Gregg Goodman in 1970 at Arkansas State. Gualdoni, a Johnston City native, hit his 36th and 37th career field goals, moving ahead of Scott Everhart (1999-2000) for the fourth-most in school history. Ron Miller (1983-86) is in third place with 40 career field goals. Kyle Dougherty (2007-10) and Craig Coffin (2002-06) are first and second, respectively, in school history with 56 and 50 field goals.

Things didn't start well for the Salukis. Instead of losing a linebacker to two personal fouls, as SIU did last weekend at Northern Iowa after Bryce Notree was ejected, it lost a linebacker another way in the first quarter. Linebacker Zach Burrola was called for targeting after he launched himself at Shelley after he was wrapped up low by defensive end Richie Hagarty. The play was upheld upon a review, the Salukis got a 15-yard penalty, and Burrola was ejected.

Notree led SIU with a game-high 13 tackles.

Shelley scored the first points of the day on a 20-yard keeper through a hole on the left side. Kicker Jose Pizano hit the extra point.

SIU went three-and-out on its first drive and avoided disaster when Justin Strong fumbled on the first offensive play. Strong got through a small hole on the left side and was hit near the line of scrimmage. The football went backwards, where offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron recovered. Strong redeemed himself after Dre Newman recovered Kyriq McDonald's muffed punt at the other end of the field.

Baker took the snap with two running backs in the backfield, faked the handoff, and floated one over the middle Strong snared with his fingertips near the 5. Strong took it in for the tying touchdown.

Newman made an incredible play after McDonald dropped Jack Colquhoun's punt, literally climbing over the MSU safety to grab the ball at the 13.

The Salukis had a chance to go ahead after Shelley was stripped of the ball in Bears territory, but were stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the MSU 28.

Pizano's career-long, 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter gave MSU a 10-7 lead. SIU answered off Gualdoni's 50-yard field goal with 12:24 left in the half.

The Salukis close the regular season at Indiana State Nov. 13 and at home against Youngstown State Nov. 20.

Hill called the loss tough to take, from the top of the program to the bottom.

"Obviously disappointed in the loss. We gotta be better, and we gotta play better team football," he said. "When you get beat, there's a lot of things you're gonna look back on, and that starts with me. I don't think there's any lack of ready to play or playing hard, or undisciplinedness. This team was ready to play. We're just getting outexecuted in critical moments and we've gotta find a way to flip that script."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.