SIU Football | Salukis full speed ahead for Missouri State

CARBONDALE — A day after Illinois State opted out of the rest of the spring season, SIU football coach Nick Hill was asked if his squad was close to making that same decision.
"We said (to the players) we were gonna play, and we're gonna play," Hill said Monday during his weekly teleconference.
In a statement Sunday night, ISU coach Brock Spack noted his team had lost some guys at some important positions, like defensive and offensive line, and that the squad was moving toward preparing for the 2021 fall season. With three games left in the regular season, the Redbirds are 1-3 after defeating 0-4 Western Illinois, 26-18. They were supposed to host SIU (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) April 3, but the Salukis will now get a bye week unless they find another opponent.
Indiana State opted out of the entire spring season for safety reasons.
SIU lost its second starting defensive tackle of the spring Saturday against No. 4/5 South Dakota State (4-1), as sophomore Tylan Driver limped off the field in the second half and could miss the rest of the season, Hill said. Jajuan Blankenship, who had 2.0 sacks and four tackles in SIU's 38-14 win over then-No. 1 North Dakota State, was lost for the season due to a torn quadricep. Quarterback Nic Baker is out for the season with a left foot injury, and starting safety Aaron Maddox suffered a knee injury after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and hasn't played this spring.
The Salukis had to play the Jackrabbits without starting offensive guard Matt Chmielewski and will miss starting right tackle Lucas Davis the first half this weekend, when they play Missouri State (3-4, 3-1), after he was ejected from Saturday's loss for targeting. Injuries have always been a part of the game, Hill said, and the team has way more than the 53 players the league recommends to compete out of his 95 this spring.
"Our focus is we get to play this Saturday, we're thankful for that," he said. "We've had that attitude all season, too. I say this before and after every game, we are playing during a world pandemic, and we are thankful for that."
MSU lost all three of its games last fall, twice to Central Arkansas and 48-0 at fifth-ranked Oklahoma last September. The Bears have rebounded under first-year coach Bobby Petrino, the uncle of SIU's Jason and Jared Petrino, winning three of its four spring games. MSU won all three on the road, losing to then-sixth-ranked NDSU 25-0 March 6. The Bears won 30-24 at Western Illinois, beat No. 21 South Dakota 27-24 and No. 10 Northern Iowa last weekend, 13-6.
Labanowitz to start at MSU: Stone Labanowitz will start at quarterback when SIU takes on MSU, Hill said Monday. The 5-10, 190-pound sophomore started Saturday against SDSU, completing his first eight passes before his ninth was dropped by running back Romeir Elliott. The Jackrabbits intercepted, earning one of four turnovers in a 44-3 demolition of the Salukis at Saluki Stadium.
Labanowitz was pulled for Karé Lyles in the second half. Lyles completed 3 of 8 passes for 35 yards. He was intercepted twice. Redshirt freshman Zach Zebrowski also got in against SDSU, completing 2 of 5 passes for 12 yards.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman