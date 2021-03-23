SIU Football | Salukis full speed ahead for Missouri State

The Salukis had to play the Jackrabbits without starting offensive guard Matt Chmielewski and will miss starting right tackle Lucas Davis the first half this weekend, when they play Missouri State (3-4, 3-1), after he was ejected from Saturday's loss for targeting. Injuries have always been a part of the game, Hill said, and the team has way more than the 53 players the league recommends to compete out of his 95 this spring.

"Our focus is we get to play this Saturday, we're thankful for that," he said. "We've had that attitude all season, too. I say this before and after every game, we are playing during a world pandemic, and we are thankful for that."

MSU lost all three of its games last fall, twice to Central Arkansas and 48-0 at fifth-ranked Oklahoma last September. The Bears have rebounded under first-year coach Bobby Petrino, the uncle of SIU's Jason and Jared Petrino, winning three of its four spring games. MSU won all three on the road, losing to then-sixth-ranked NDSU 25-0 March 6. The Bears won 30-24 at Western Illinois, beat No. 21 South Dakota 27-24 and No. 10 Northern Iowa last weekend, 13-6.