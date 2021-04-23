SIU Football | Salukis, Labanowitz still getting to know each other in Year 2

CARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Stone Labanowitz is third in the FCS in passing efficiency heading into Saturday's playoff game at No. 3 Weber State, and may not have reached his collegiate ceiling.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior helped the No. 14 Salukis (5-3) hold on for the win against fourth-ranked Northern Iowa in relief of starter Nic Baker and is expected to make his fourth straight start at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Labanowitz and the Salukis are still getting to know each other.
"He's settled in. Just knowing each other. Stone hasn't played a ton of full games, and that's a credit to him of being ready, and, No. 1, he's done a great job of taking care of the football the past two weeks," said SIU coach Nick Hill, a former Saluki quarterback who took them to the national semifinals in 2007. "He's completin' the ball. He's proved that he can push the ball down the field. Just playing winning football. That's what Stone has been doing, is gettin' the ball to his playmakers, playing winnin' football and takin' care of the ball."
Labanowitz completed a season-high 20 of 24 passes for his first 300-yard game as a Saluki (328) in last weekend's win over No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana. He threw two touchdown passes and led wide receivers Landon Lenoir and Avante Cox over the 100-yard mark in SIU's record-setting 55-48 victory at Saluki Stadium. SIU's 807 offensive yards set a new school and stadium record. The Salukis' 423 on the ground were the most against a Division I opponent since 2006.
Labanowitz completed 12 straight passes against the Lions at one point, tied for the second-most in program history.
"He does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands, and when it's not there and he raises his arm to throw, he can pull it down, and he's athletic enough to hurt you with his feet," Weber State coach Jay Hill said. "I think the two wide receivers they're throwing to are doing a great job, (Lenoir and Cox), and the running back, (Romeir Elliott), has been good out of the backfield. They've got weapons around him, which make him good."
Labanowitz did not respond to an interview request from The Southern Illinoisan, but, speaking on the High School Hysteria podcast this week, said not getting too high or too low helped him excel this season. The Florida native was the Northeast Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman at ASA Junior College in Brooklyn, New York, and helped SIU toppled UMass, an FBS program, as a third-year sophomore in 2019 before losing the starting job to Karé Lyles.
"It was crazy to see my mindset then and my mindset now. It's a journey," Labanowitz said. "It's a journey, to say the least, and, like I said, the opportunity is huge. My mindset has completely changed. Football is football. There are Dawgs out there. I see 'em every day out there at practice. Sticking to the program, sticking to the script and staying with it is the biggest thing is the most important thing I've learned."
SIU has learned how to put Labanowitz in position to move the chains this season. Mixing in some wide receiver screens, running back Javon Williams Jr. in the wildcat formation, and some shots downfield, Labanowitz leads the FCS in completion percentage at 78% in five games (64 of 82 for 730 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown one interception in 82 attempts, against No. 1 overall seed South Dakota State back on March 20, and rushed for his first touchdown of the season against Southeastern Louisiana.
"I think that's just who he is," Hill said. "He's a guy that's always moved the football. In high school he was the same way. He's completed a jillion footballs in his career. At one time I think he was the all-time leading passer in South Florida history. A ton of yards, tons of completions. Has played with a ton of great players and great teams. He did the same thing when he went up to New York and played junior college football, completed a ton of passes. That's really who he is."
