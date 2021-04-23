SIU Football | Salukis, Labanowitz still getting to know each other in Year 2

Labanowitz completed 12 straight passes against the Lions at one point, tied for the second-most in program history.

"He does a good job of getting the ball out of his hands, and when it's not there and he raises his arm to throw, he can pull it down, and he's athletic enough to hurt you with his feet," Weber State coach Jay Hill said. "I think the two wide receivers they're throwing to are doing a great job, (Lenoir and Cox), and the running back, (Romeir Elliott), has been good out of the backfield. They've got weapons around him, which make him good."

Labanowitz did not respond to an interview request from The Southern Illinoisan, but, speaking on the High School Hysteria podcast this week, said not getting too high or too low helped him excel this season. The Florida native was the Northeast Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman at ASA Junior College in Brooklyn, New York, and helped SIU toppled UMass, an FBS program, as a third-year sophomore in 2019 before losing the starting job to Karé Lyles.