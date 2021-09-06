SIU Football | Salukis look for better effort on kickoff return

SIU, behind Nic Baker's school-record 460 yards passing, rolled up 553 total yards. The Salukis ran it 32 times for 93 yards, an average of 2.9 yards a carry, but scored two short touchdowns. Baker completed 25 of 34 passes with four touchdowns, and backup Stone Norton missed on four attempts.

Kicker Nico Gualdoni averaged more than 61 yards a kickoff, but Custis turned them into four explosive plays. He returned one 27 yards, one 35, another 30 and another 31. SIU may look at putting in different guys on kickoff return.

"You gotta put guys on there that want to fly down, want to be on that thing, even if it's late in the game," Hill said.

SIU's bigger problem at Kansas State may be off punt return. The Salukis only kicked it three times Thursday night at SEMO, when they scored 47 points and came a missed field goal from getting 50, and dropped Smith for a minus-1-yard return on the only one the Redhawks did return.

The Wildcats didn't get to return a kickoff Saturday against Stanford, as kicker Joshua Karty drilled his only kickoff 60 yards and out of bounds. Phillip Brooks, a 5-foot-7 junior receiver, returned two punts for nine yards, and the Cardinal probably considered themselves lucky.