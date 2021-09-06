SIU Football | Salukis look for better effort on kickoff return

CARBONDALE — Southeast Missouri State's best offense was on the ground Thursday night against No. 8/10 SIU.
The Redhawks rushed for 142 yards on 35 carries, and returned four kickoffs for 123 yards. Backup running back Zion Custis averaged 30.8 yards per return on those four attempts, the Salukis' only bruise from a 47-21 win at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau.
"We gotta be better at it," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday via Zoom. "We had a lot of reps at it during that game, so we were able to get some good film on some things that we've gotta clean up. A couple technical things. We've just gotta get down there quicker, which is not a good thing to have."
SEMO only had to go 65 yards for its only touchdown against SIU's starters. The Redhawks got a 15-yard personal foul penalty for a horse collar tackle and reached the Saluki 22-yard line after new quarterback C.J. Ogbonna's 7-yard rush. Ogbonna found Zack Smith with a short pass safety Clayton Bush limited to no gain on first down. Ogbonna then found Smith in the middle of SIU's zone coverage for a 15-yard touchdown. SEMO also returned a tipped pass for a touchdown and scored with 1:44 to play with almost all backups in the game.
The Redhawks threw for only 101 yards with Ogbonna and backup Christian Perez. They finished with 243 yards of total offense on 60 plays.
SIU, behind Nic Baker's school-record 460 yards passing, rolled up 553 total yards. The Salukis ran it 32 times for 93 yards, an average of 2.9 yards a carry, but scored two short touchdowns. Baker completed 25 of 34 passes with four touchdowns, and backup Stone Norton missed on four attempts.
Kicker Nico Gualdoni averaged more than 61 yards a kickoff, but Custis turned them into four explosive plays. He returned one 27 yards, one 35, another 30 and another 31. SIU may look at putting in different guys on kickoff return.
"You gotta put guys on there that want to fly down, want to be on that thing, even if it's late in the game," Hill said.
SIU's bigger problem at Kansas State may be off punt return. The Salukis only kicked it three times Thursday night at SEMO, when they scored 47 points and came a missed field goal from getting 50, and dropped Smith for a minus-1-yard return on the only one the Redhawks did return.
The Wildcats didn't get to return a kickoff Saturday against Stanford, as kicker Joshua Karty drilled his only kickoff 60 yards and out of bounds. Phillip Brooks, a 5-foot-7 junior receiver, returned two punts for nine yards, and the Cardinal probably considered themselves lucky.
Brooks, a first team All-Big 12 Conference kick returner/punt returner, ranks second in school history and is tied for sixth in Big 12 history with three punt return touchdowns. He scored two of them against Kansas and accumulated 189 punt return yards. His 23.7-yards-per-punt average would have led the nation if he had enough attempts to qualify for the NCAA's statistics.
Patriotic logo: In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, SIU will wear a red, white and blue Saluki logo on its helmets when it takes on Kansas State on Saturday night at 6 p.m., Hill said. Saturday is Sept. 11.
"We'll talk about it this week. We talk about it a lot, to be privileged to play this game," Hill said. "Those are the times you really gotta be thankful to be able to play a sport. We're going out to play a game. Ultimately, you're playing because you enjoy doing it. I'm coaching a football game. We're not in war, or what some of those guys have sacrificed so we can live in a free country and play football games."
Familiar foe: Kansas State is now coached by Chris Klieman, who led North Dakota State to the FCS national championship seven times in eight years between 2011-2019. Klieman, now in his third year with the Wildcats, is 85-24 as a collegiate head coach and 13-11 at KSU. The former Northern Iowa defensive back took KSU to the Liberty Bowl in 2019.
The Wildcats haven't won a bowl game since defeating UCLA 35-17 in the 2017 Cactus Bowl in Phoenix.
