SIU Football | Salukis may have to take on top-ranked Bison without Lyles

CARBONDALE — SIU may have to take on the top-ranked team in the FCS without its starting quarterback.

Senior Karé Lyles sustained a rib injury in the second quarter of Saturday's 44-21 loss at North Dakota, and is questionable going into this weekend's game against undefeated and No. 1 North Dakota State (2-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Lyles was sacked from the blind side by cornerback C.J. Siegel at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and fumbled the football. It was returned for a touchdown, and Lyles did not return.

Nic Baker, who led SIU (1-1, 0-1) to two scoring drives in relief Saturday, will start if Lyles can't go, Salukis coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. Hill was scheduled to meet with his team's medical staff later Monday. The players were off Monday, but Lyles was able to get a workout in and was at his normally-scheduled meetings.

"He was moving around well at the meetings, but the day after you get off the plane, and you got a sore rib, you're not gonna feel real good," Hill said. "It's something players have to manage through. It's really up to the pain tolerance you can handle with a rib, so, we'll see."