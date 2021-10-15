SIU Football | Salukis' mid-season report card

CARBONDALE — The offensive line can protect better, and SIU hasn't rushed for 200 yards or more in three games, but it's tough to argue with the results.

The fourth-ranked Salukis (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) are atop the toughest league in the FCS and off to their best start since 2014 without an All-American cornerback, an All-American wide receiver and their starting center. Cornerback James Ceasar and center Calvin Francis Jr. are out for the year with a shoulder and knee injuries, respectively, and SIU coach Nick Hill called Avante Cox questionable for Saturday's Homecoming game against No. 22/24 North Dakota (2-3, 0-2). SIU still has Landon Lenoir, who leads the MVFC with seven touchdown catches in six games, and a defense that always seems to make the opposition have to snap it again.

Here is SIU's mid-season report card heading into Game No. 6 in its 11-game regular season:

Offense: B

The Salukis' passing game is scary, with Lenoir, Cox whenever he comes back, Izaiah Hartrup (24 catches, 246 yards, 1 TD) and tight end Tyce Daniel with 15 catches. Donnavan Spencer, a transfer from Western Carolina that missed the first two games with an injury, has injected some big-play offense into the running game, breaking off a 63-yard touchdown run at previous No. 2/3 South Dakota State and a 10-yard scoring run in overtime. SIU has been balanced, with 16 touchdowns passing and 14 rushing, but hasn't put up 200 yards or more on the ground since dominating Dayton Sept. 18.

Some of that could be matchups — Illinois State and SDSU are typically tough to run against — but SIU appears to have all the tools of a big-time running team. The loss of Francis doesn't help, but backup Jimmy Wormsley has played in a lot of football games, and the strength of the Saluki offensive line is still guards ZeVeyon Furcron and Chase Evans and tackles Lucas Davis and Beau Branyan. If the O-line can continue to protect Baker, he could put up historic numbers this season.

"I think Chase is just getting better and better, and then, obviously, anchored by Z, and both tackles have strung together a lot of consistent starts together, and then Jimmy came in and battled," Hill said.

Baker, who has thrown for 1,712 yards and 15 touchdowns, has been efficient and clutch. He's completed 65.3% of his passes, a lot of them downfield, and has become the most difficult thing for opposing defenses to plan for, a guy that can get out of tight spaces and extend plays. Baker has rushed for 27 yards, total, but is difficult to bring down. The sophomore also has a knack for winning plays, like the scramble on fourth down at SDSU that led to an 18-yard completion to Hartrup and an eventual touchdown.

Defense: A

Linebacker Bryce Notree has been terrific, with a team-leading 42 tackles, and safeties Qua Brown (one) and Clayton Bush (two) have combined for three of the Salukis' six interceptions. The real strength of SIU's defense has been its depth and determination. Fifteen players have at least a half-tackle for loss, 10 have at least a half-sack, and when the game was on the line the last two weeks, the defense got big stops at the 3-yard line.

Western Illinois and SDSU both tried to win the game from the 3-yard line in overtime the last two weeks, and both came up short. Linebacker Jakari Patterson, who is in for the injured Bryson Strong, the team's leading tackler last season, made the game-winning tackle at WIU. Linebacker Branson Combs, a converted wide receiver, got in the way of SDSU's potentially-winning pass.

The Saluki defense doesn't get enough credit for the team's 5-1 start, considering SIU trailed in two of its five wins. It's done its part in the turnover battle, forcing three at SDSU and 12 for the year. The defense even scored at Kansas State.

Special Teams: B

Kicker Nico Gualdoni continues to climb up the career record book for field goals, PATs and points, and punter Jack Colquhoun is currently the best one in school history, in terms of career average. Both have played big roles in SIU's 5-1 start, but the Salukis must find a way to get more explosive in the return game.

Gualdoni has converted three of his last four field goal attempts and has 29 PATs this season. His 198 points are tied with running back Javon Williams Jr. for 10th in SIU history (Williams has 33 career touchdowns). Colquhoun, the special teams player of the week in the MVFC this week, put two punts inside the 10-yard line at SDSU and is averaging 46.3 yards per attempt this season. His 43.03 yards per punt average is the best in Saluki history.

Hartrup's 70-yard kickoff return against Illinois State helped SIU climb out of a 17-0 hole, but the Salukis' have not been consistent enough in the return game. They haven't had enough chances because opponents know they're threats, but they have to work to make the most of their return chances.

Overall: A

You can't measure toughness, and this club has an abundance of it. The Salukis rallied from double-digit deficits against Kansas State on the road to make it a game, and came back against the Redbirds at home in the conference opener. They've done it with incredible depth, as they are without an All-American cornerback, their starting center, their leading tackler from last season, and a somewhat new quarterback.

Baker has been magnificent at the biggest moments, and set the school record in the season opener. Most importantly, he has won five of his six starts this season, and has the Salukis off to their best start since 2014. That year, SIU ended the year with five losses in its last six games and finished 6-6. With 17 sixth-year seniors, the most in school history, these Salukis won't take anybody lightly, and will be a tough out the rest of the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.