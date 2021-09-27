SIU Football | Salukis move up a spot to 7th in FCS polls

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up a spot to seventh in both of the major FCS polls Monday after rallying to beat Illinois State in its Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

The Salukis (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) trailed 17-0 early in the third quarter before running off 35 straight points at Saluki Stadium. SIU outscored the Redbirds (2-2, 0-1) 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Its No. 7 ranking was the highest for the program since going up to fifth in the Stats Perform top 25 and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll March 15/16, during the first spring season in school history.

It was the highest SIU has been ranked in the fall since Sept. 13, 2010, when it was fifth in both polls. The Salukis play at Western Illinois (1-3, 1-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN+).

SIU was one of six MVFC teams in the two major polls. South Dakota State (3-0, 1-0) remained second in the Stats Perform poll, followed by North Dakota State (3-0) at No. 5, SIU at 7, North Dakota (2-1) at No. 10, Northern Iowa (2-1) at No. 15, and Missouri State (2-1, 1-0) at No. 16 after moving up two spots. The Bears rallied to beat South Dakota 31-23 in Springfield, Missouri. Things could shake up after this weekend's games, which feature NDSU going to UND in a battle of top-10 teams. South Dakota (2-2, 0-1) received votes.

Defending national champion Sam Houston (3-0) remained atop both polls. SDSU was second in the Stats Perform poll and third in the AFCA poll. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) was second in the coaches poll and third in the Stats list. Montana (3-0) was fourth in both lists, followed by NDSU.

UND moved up two spots in the coaches poll to 11th. UNI was 13th, and MSU moved up two spots to 16th. Illinois State received votes.

