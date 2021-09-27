SIU Football | Salukis move up a spot to 7th in FCS polls

STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL
1. Sam Houston (3-0, 1-0 AQ7), 1,208 points (32 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 4 Result: 45-35 win at then-No. 25 Central Arkansas
2. South Dakota State (3-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 1,195 (10)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 4 Result: 44-0 win at Indiana State
3. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,162 (5)
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 4 Result: Open week
4. Montana (3-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 1,089 (3)
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 4 Result: 39-7 win over Cal Poly
5. North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,070
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 4 Result: Open week
6. Eastern Washington (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 964
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 4 Result: 50-21 win at Southern Utah
7. Southern Illinois (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 909
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 4 Result: 35-17 win over Illinois State
8. UC Davis (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 859
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 4 Result: 17-14 win at then-No. 14 Weber State
9. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 842
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 4 Result: Open week
10. North Dakota (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 785
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 4 Result: Open week
11. Montana State (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky), 757
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 4 Result: 30-17 win at Portland State
12. Villanova (3-1, 1-0 CAA), 692
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 4 Result: 38-17 at Penn State
13. ETSU (4-0, 1-0 Southern), 637
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 4 Result: 55-48 OT win at Samford
14. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 0-0 Southland), 574
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 4 Result: Open week
15. Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 528
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 4 Result: Open week
16. Missouri State (2-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 527
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 4 Result: 31-23 win over South Dakota
17. Jacksonville State (2-2, 0-0 AQ7), 352
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 4 Result: 34-31 loss to UT Martin
18. VMI (3-1, 1-0 Southern), 338
Previous Ranking: 22; Week 4 Result: 31-23 win over Wofford
19. Weber State (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky), 319
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 4 Result: 17-14 loss to then-No. 12 UC Davis
20. Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 Big South), 225
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 4 Result: Open week
21. Rhode Island (3-0, 1-0 CAA): 184
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: Open week
22. Richmond (2-2, 0-1 CAA), 130
Previous Ranking: 24; Week 4 Result: 21-10 loss at Virginia Tech
23. UT Martin (3-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 124
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: 34-31 win at Jacksonville State
24. UIW (3-1, 1-0 Southland), 120
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: 31-0 win over McNeese
25. New Hampshire (3-1, 2-0 CAA), 116
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 4 Result: 77-7 loss at Pittsburgh
Dropped Out: Austin Peay (19), Monmouth (20), Central Arkansas (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 86, Alabama A&M 85, Holy Cross 74, Stephen F. Austin 71, Monmouth 35, Central Arkansas 33, Nicholls 33, Murray State 26, Jackson State 22, Chattanooga 20, Duquesne 13, Mercer 11, Princeton 11, Samford 7, South Dakota 6, Eastern Kentucky 4
AFCA TOP 25 POLL
1 Sam Houston (26) 3-0 698 1 D. No. 24t Central Arkansas, 45-35 Oct. 2 vs. Stephen F. Austin
2 James Madison (1) 3-0 658 2 Idle Oct. 2 at New Hampshire
3 South Dakota St. (1) 3-0 652 3 D. Indiana St., 44-0 Oct. 2 vs. Dixie St.
4 Montana 3-0 614 4 D. Cal Poly, 39-7 Oct. 2 at No. 6 Eastern Washington
5 North Dakota St. 3-0 589 5 Idle Oct. 2 at No. 11 North Dakota
6 Eastern Washington 4-0 557 6 D. Southern Utah, 50-21 Oct. 2 vs. No. 4 Montana
7 Southern Illinois 3-1 494 8 D. Illinois St., 35-17 Oct. 2 at Western Illinois
8 UC Davis 4-0 479 10 D. No. 15 Weber St., 17-14 Oct. 2 vs. Idaho
9 Villanova 3-1 426 7 Lost to Penn St., 38-17 Oct. 9 at No. 2 James Madison
10 Delaware 2-1 425 11 Idle Oct. 2 vs. Albany
11 North Dakota 2-1 400 13 Idle Oct. 2 vs. No. 5 North Dakota St.
12 Montana St. 3-1 387 12 D. Portland St., 30-17 Oct. 2 vs. Northern Colorado
13 Northern Iowa 2-1 365 14 Idle Oct. 2 vs. Youngstown St.
14 East Tennessee St. 4-0 334 17 D. Samford, 55-48 Oct. 2 vs. Wofford
15 Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 317 16 Idle Oct. 2 at McNeese
16 Missouri St. 2-1 275 18 D. South Dakota, 31-23 Oct. 2 at Illinois St.
17 Jacksonville St. 2-2 224 9 Lost to UT Martin, 34-31 Oct. 2 at No. 20 Kennesaw St.
18 Weber St. 1-3 158 15 Lost to No. 10 UC Davis, 17-14 Oct. 2 at Cal Poly
19 Chattanooga 1-2 143 23 Idle Oct. 2 vs. Western Carolina
20 Kennesaw St. 2-1 127 24t Idle Oct. 2 vs. No. 17 Jacksonville St.
21 Richmond 2-2 115 21 Lost to Virginia Tech, 21-10 Oct. 2 vs. Elon
22 VMI 3-1 102 NR D. Wofford, 31-23 Oct. 2 at The Citadel
23 Rhode Island 3-0 87 NR Idle Oct. 2 vs. Stony Brook
24t. Holy Cross 3-1 67 NR D. No. 19 Monmouth (N.J.), 45-15 Oct. 2 vs. Harvard
24t. UT Martin 3-1 67 NR D. No. 9 Jacksonville St., 34-31 Oct. 9 vs. Murray St.
Dropped Out: Monmouth (N.J.) (19), Austin Peay (20), New Hampshire (22), Central Arkansas (24t)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Arkansas, 47; New Hampshire, 44; Alabama A&M, 41; Stephen F. Austin, 36; Austin Peay, 20; Princeton, 20; Eastern Kentucky, 18; Mercer, 17; Nicholls, 15; Harvard, 12; Monmouth (N.J.), 12; UIW, 10; Gardner-Webb, 9; Jackson St., 8; Charleston Southern, 5; Duquesne, 5; Illinois St., 5; Murray St., 5; North Carolina A&T, 4; Northern Arizona, 3; Northern Colorado, 3; Florida A&M, 1.