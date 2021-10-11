 Skip to main content
SIU Football

SIU Football | Salukis move up to 4th in Stats, coaches polls

  • Updated
SIU South Dakota State Football

SIU cornerback David Miller warms up before the Salukis' game at No. 2/3 South Dakota State Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. The No. 7/8 Salukis trailed 20-0, but scored 14 straight to end the half. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team moved up four spots in the Stats Perform top 25 poll and three in the coaches list Monday to No. 4 after Saturday's come-from-behind win at South Dakota State.

The Salukis (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) lead the league at 3-0 after storming back from trailing 20-0 at the previously second-ranked Jackrabbits (4-1, 1-1). SIU had 24 yards in the opening quarter at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota, and trailed 35-21 with 10:18 to play before rallying to win in overtime. Donnavan Spencer ran for a 63-yard touchdown and Nic Baker, the MVFC offensive player of the week, completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir to help the Salukis tie the game with 34 seconds left.

Spencer's 10-yard touchdown run in overtime helped SIU go ahead to stay. Nico Gualdoni hit the extra point to make it 42-35, and after SDSU scored in the extra session it went for two. Quarterback Chris Oladokun's pass to tight end Zach Heins in the end zone hit Saluki linebacker Branson Combs in the back, and fell incomplete to end the game. SIU's No. 4 ranking was its highest since coming in fourth in the media poll Sept. 6, 2010, and second in the coaches list. 

SIU was one of two MVFC teams in the top 10 of the two major polls and one of seven league teams in the top 25. North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0) was third after beating No. 12/16 Northern Iowa 34-20, behind defending national champion Sam Houston (5-0) and Eastern Washington (6-0). SIU was fourth in the Stats Perform poll, which is done by media, sports information directors and other dignitaries, followed by SDSU at No. 7. UNI (3-2, 1-1) was 16th, Missouri State (3-2, 2-1) was 20th, South Dakota (4-2, 2-1) was 21st, North Dakota (2-3, 0-2) was 22nd and Youngstown State (2-3, 1-2) received votes. 

SIU hosts North Dakota on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Homecoming football game. The Salukis' 2021 Hall of Fame class, which includes former tight ends Damon Jones and MyCole Pruitt, is expected to appear. Pruitt is currently a tight end for the Tennessee Titans. 

NDSU was third in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) top 25. SIU was fourth, followed by SDSU at No. 8, UNI at 17, South Dakota at 21, Missouri State at 23 and North Dakota at 24. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Oct. 11)

1. Sam Houston (5-0, 3-0 AQ7), 1,229 points (39 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 6 Result: 41-7 win over Lamar

2. Eastern Washington (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky), 1,186 (9)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 6 Result: 63-17 win at Northern Colorado

3. North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley), 1,174 (2)

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 6 Result: 34-20 win over then-No. 16 Northern Iowa

4. Southern Illinois (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley), 1,081

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 6 Result: 42-41 OT win at then-No. 2 South Dakota State

5. Montana (4-1, 2-1 Big Sky), 996

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 6 Result: 31-14 win over Dixie State

6. Villanova (4-1, 2-0 CAA), 977

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 6 Result: 28-27 win at then-No. 3 James Madison

7. South Dakota State (4-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 972

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 6 Result: 42-41 OT loss to then-No. 8 Southern Illinois

8. James Madison (4-1, 2-1 CAA), 906

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 6 Result: 28-27 loss to then-No. 11 Villanova

9. Montana State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky), 881

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 6 Result: 45-7 win over Cal Poly

10. ETSU (6-0, 3-0 Southern), 796

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 6 Result: 48-21 win over The Citadel

11. Southeastern Louisiana (4-1, 2-0 Southland), 741

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 6 Result: 58-48 win at then-No. 25 Nicholls

12. Rhode Island (5-0, 3-0 CAA), 694

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 6 Result: 22-15 win over then-No. 9 Delaware

13. UC Davis (5-1, 2-1 Big Sky), 564

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 6 Result: 27-17 loss at Idaho State

14. Delaware (3-2, 2-1 CAA), 559

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 6 Result: 22-15 loss at then-No. 18 Rhode Island

15. Kennesaw State (4-1, 1-0 Big South), 543

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 6 Result: 34-15 win at Hampton

16. Northern Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 410

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 6 Result: 34-20 loss at then-No. 5 North Dakota State

17. UT Martin (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley), 409

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 6 Result: 48-24 win over Murray State

18. UIW (4-1, 2-0 Southland), 344

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 6 Result: Open week

19. Weber State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky), 330

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 6 Result: Open week

20. Missouri State (3-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 285

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 6 Result: 41-33 loss at Youngstown State

21. South Dakota (4-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley), 229

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 6 Result: 20-13 win over then-No. 13 North Dakota

22. North Dakota (2-3, 0-2 Missouri Valley), 216

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 6 Result: 20-13 loss at South Dakota

23. New Hampshire (3-2, 2-1 CAA), 124

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 6 Result: Open week

24. Jacksonville State (3-3, 1-0 AQ7), 122

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 6 Result: 28-24 win over then-No. 23 Stephen F. Austin

25. Princeton (4-0, 1-0 Ivy), 88

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 6 Result: 31-28 win at Monmouth

Dropped Out: Stephen F. Austin (23), Nicholls (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 78, Jackson State 63, VMI 60, Duquesne 48, Harvard 36, William & Mary 28, Central Arkansas 21, Youngstown State 20, Stephen F. Austin 11, Nicholls 10, Eastern Kentucky 9, Prairie View A&M 8.

AFCA TOP 25 POLL

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – October 11, 2021

(Rank, School, (1st votes), Record, Pts., Prev., Week 6 Next Game)

1 Sam Houston (27) 5-0 698 1 D. Lamar, 41-7 Oct. 23 vs. No. 22 Jacksonville St.

2 Eastern Washington (1) 6-0 664 4 D. Northern Colorado, 63-17 Oct. 16 vs. Idaho

3 North Dakota St. 5-0 639 5 D. No. 12 Northern Iowa, 34-20 Oct. 16 at Illinois St.

4 Southern Illinois 5-1 588 7 D. No. 3 South Dakota St., 42-41 OT Oct. 16 vs. No. 24 North Dakota

5 Villanova 4-1 566 9 D. No. 2 James Madison, 28-27 Oct. 16 at Albany

6 Montana 4-1 562 6 D. Dixie St., 31-14 Oct. 16 vs. Sacramento St.

7 James Madison 4-1 508 2 Lost to No. 9 Villanova, 28-27 Oct. 16 at Richmond

8 South Dakota St. 4-1 483 3 Lost to No. 7 Southern Illinois, 42-41 OT Oct. 16 at Western Illinois

9 Montana St. 5-1 475 11 D. Cal Poly, 45-7 Oct. 15 at No. 18 Weber St.

10 East Tennessee St. 6-0 467 13 D. The Citadel, 48-21 Oct. 16 at Chattanooga

11 Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 413 14 D. Nicholls, 58-48 Oct. 16 vs. Houston Baptist

12 UC Davis 5-1 346 8 Lost to Idaho St., 27-17 Oct. 16 vs. Northern Colorado

13 Kennesaw St. 4-1 336 17 D. Hampton, 34-15 Oct. 16 vs. North Carolina A&T

14 Rhode Island 5-0 334 20 D. No. 10 Delaware, 22-15 Oct. 16 at Towson

15 Delaware 3-2 261 10 Lost to No. 20 Rhode Island, 22-15 Oct. 16 at Stony Brook

16 UT Martin 4-1 253 21 D. Murray St., 48-24 Oct. 16 at Eastern Illinois

17 Northern Iowa 3-2 244 12 Lost to No. 5 North Dakota St., 34-20 Oct. 16 vs. No. 21 South Dakota

18 Weber St. 2-3 207 18 Idle Oct. 15 vs. No. 9 Montana St.

19 Harvard 4-0 142 22 D. Cornell, 24-10 Oct. 16 vs. Lafayette

20 Princeton 4-0 125 24 D. No. 25 Monmouth (N.J.), 31-28 Oct. 16 at Brown

21 South Dakota 4-2 104 NR D. No. 15 North Dakota, 20-13 Oct. 16 at No. 17 Northern Iowa

22 Jacksonville St. 3-3 102 23 D. Stephen F. Austin, 28-24 Oct. 23 at No. 1 Sam Houston

23 Missouri St. 3-2 95 16 Lost to Youngstown St., 41-34 Oct. 16 vs. Indiana St.

24 North Dakota 2-3 94 15 Lost to South Dakota, 20-13 Oct. 16 at No. 4 Southern Illinois

25 Jackson St. 4-1 73 NR D. Alabama A&M, 61-15 Oct. 16 vs. Alabama St.

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), Monmouth (N.J.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Mercer, 66; Eastern Kentucky, 50; New Hampshire, 44; VMI, 43; UIW, 26; Duquesne, 19; William & Mary, 19; Florida A&M, 10; Central Arkansas, 9; Yale, 8; North Carolina A&T, 7; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Chattanooga, 5; Holy Cross, 3; Dartmouth, 2; Elon, 2; Monmouth (N.J.), 1; Nicholls, 1.

