SIU Football | Salukis open sooner-than-expected training camp

The team can have more than one group of 50 players on the field at once, but those groups must be separated by 10 feet or more. Typically, most of practice is spent with guys working out with their position groups, about 6-12 players, and moving around to different drill stations. Special teams drills and 7-on-7 passing drills may include about 20 on the field, tops. The biggest risk to spreading anything — as of Friday the football team had zero positive tests for COVID-19 — will probably be when the offense goes against the defense and the two groups are on their respective sidelines.

The coaches will be masked up during practice, Hill said. Amidst a lot of uncertainty, the Salukis are trying to take a long-term approach.

"We gotta make sure we're smart with those reps, too," said Hill, a former quarterback at SIU who enters his fifth year as the head coach. "Every coach in America is probably thinking about that. You don't wanna start out too fast and try to accomplish too much too quick, and then you've got soft tissue injuries, and hamstrings, and hip flexors, and people who can't practice, so we've gotta be smart with that. We're going to get our team ready, and we're definitely excited."