SIU Football | Salukis picked 19th in Athlon Sports' preseason top 25 poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team was picked 19th in the Athlon Sports preseason top 25 poll released Tuesday.
The Salukis return 15 starters from last year's 7-5 squad that finished tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 5-3. SIU was one of only three FCS teams that beat an FBS squad last year but was left out of the 24-team playoff field. The Salukis came in behind No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana (8-5 last year) and No. 18 Furman (8-5) and ahead of No. 20 Eastern Washington (7-5) and The Citadel (6-6), which was No. 21.
Defending national champion North Dakota State, which went 16-0 last year and captured its ninth straight MVFC title, was picked No. 1. The Bison return Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance and 13 other starters. Northern Iowa (10-5), which returns 14 starters from last season and two other players that started in 2018, wide receiver Deion McShane and safety Korby Sander, was No. 2 in the poll. South Dakota State (8-5) was sixth, and Illinois State (10-5) was ninth.
The Salukis return seven starters on offense, including quarterback Karé Lyles, wide receivers Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir and second team all-conference guard ZeVeyon Furcron. Running back Javon Williams Jr., who led the Valley in scoring with 19 touchdowns (17 rushing and two receiving), played in all 12 games last year as a redshirt freshman but only started four.
SIU returns six starters on defense, senior ends Anthony Knighton and Jordan Berner, linebackers Cody Crider, Bryson Strong and Makel Calhoun, and safety Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019. Punter Jack Colquhoun and kickers Nico Gualdoni and Griffin Cerra also return.
Weber State (11-4) was third in the preseason poll, which was written by contributor Craig Haley, a veteran journalist who has covered the FCS for years. James Madison (14-2), last year's national runner-up to the Bison, was fourth, followed by Montana State (11-4) and the Jackrabbits. Montana (10-4) was seventh, Villanova (9-4) was eighth, Illinois State was ninth and Kennesaw State (11-3) was 10th.
SIU's 7-5 season last year featured its first five-game winning streak since 2009. The Salukis also broke into one of the two main top 25 polls for the first time in five years entering the final week of the regular season. SIU came in at No. 25 in the FCS coaches list.
