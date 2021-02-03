SIU Football | Salukis picked fifth in MVFC preseason poll, NDSU favored to repeat

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference spring preseason poll released Wednesday, prior to the league's virtual Media Day.
The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) beat No. 25 Southeast Missouri State 20-17 in their only game last fall in Carbondale. They finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVFC in the fall of 2019, tying for third place in the league. It was SIU's first winning record since going 7-5 in 2013 under former coach Dale Lennon.
North Dakota State has earned the league title for nine straight years, four times sharing it with another league school. This year, NDSU received 101 points in the coaches vote to edge No. 3 Northern Iowa (92) and No. 5 South Dakota State (91) as the league favorite. Illinois State, ranked ninth in the STATS Perform preseason top 25 poll, was fourth with 80 points, followed by SIU with 68. South Dakota was sixth (52 points), followed by Valley Football newcomer North Dakota (39), Youngstown State and new coach Doug Phillips (36), and in a tie for the ninth and final spot, Missouri State and new coach Bobby Petrino (23) and Western Illinois (23).
Bo Pelini left YSU after the 2019 season and went to LSU to be the defensive coordinator.
Six Salukis made the preseason team for the spring, which was heavily altered after several standouts opted out of the spring, or opted to try to start working toward the upcoming NFL draft. Thirty-five players who were nominated last summer by league coaches, sports information directors and media for the 2020 fall season are not playing this spring. Seventeen of those 35 players would have been on the first team, including NDSU quarterback Trey Lance, the 2019 Walter Payton Award winner, SDSU wide receiver Cade Johnson, and UNI defensive end Elerson Smith, who led the league in sacks (14.0) and tackles for loss (21.5) last season and was ranked as the top defensive player in the FCS by some national publications. UNI also lost offensive lineman Spencer Brown, cornerback Xavior Williams (transferred to Iowa) and tight end Briley Moore (transferred to Kansas State).
Indiana State opted out of the spring season because of safety concerns, and is going through a normal spring practice season to prepare for fall 2021.
Running back Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the MVFC last season with 19 touchdowns (17 rushing and two receiving), earned preseason all-conference honors. Wide receiver Avante Cox, offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron, defensive end Anthony Knighton and defensive back Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019, also earned preseason team honors. Cox, SIU's leading receiver last season with 47 catches, 617 yards and five touchdowns, was a member of the 2019 MVFC All-Newcomer Team. Furcron was a second team all-conference pick in 2019. Knighton, a senior defensive end that has played in 35 games, entered the 2020-21 season approaching SIU's all-time sacks and tackles for loss records. Entering the spring, he has 36.5 tackles for loss, tied for fifth in program history, and 21.0 sacks, tied for third in school history.
Brown entered the transfer portal last fall, but returned to the team after SIU's win over SEMO and plans to play this spring for the Salukis.
Linebacker Makel Calhoun, who was sixth in Valley Football in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss last season, was an honorable mention pick.
In 2019, four MVFC teams were selected for the FCS playoffs, and NDSU finished off another perfect season with its eighth national championship in nine years. The Bison have won 38 straight games, the most in FCS history and the third-most in Division I history. NDSU became the first team college football team in the modern era to finish 16-0 in 2019-20, on the way to its third straight national title.
Counting last year, an MVFC member has reached the FCS semifinals 24 times in the past 24 seasons (and 27 times overall), and the MVFC has had two semifinal teams in four of the past six seasons. In the last decade, MVFC teams were 67-28 in the playoffs, and only one other conference (the CAA at 44-39) had a winning record. Since 2004, league teams have combined for a 81-41 record in playoff games, with eight titles – both tops in the FCS.
In 2019, the league fashioned a 27-19 non-conference record and won the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series for the third straight year. The season featured another MVFC win against an FBS school as SIU handled UMass, 45-20. Valley schools have had at least one win against an FBS opponent in each of the past 10 seasons. They've had 19 such victories from 2010-19 and 46, overall.
Three MVFC teams (North Dakota State, Missouri State and SIU) played non-conference games this past fall, for a total of five contests. Every game was against a ranked opponent. Three of the five games were against No. 11 UCA. Missouri State also tackled fifth-ranked FBS Oklahoma. After going 2-3 against ranked opponents in the fall, the MVFC has had at least one win against a non-conference ranked opponent every year since going 0-4 in that space in 2004.
A preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times in 34 previous polls. NDSU was picked to win the league last season, and the Bison earned both the league title and the national title (following a 28-20 win over James Madison in the championship game in Frisco, Texas).
