SIU Football | Salukis picked fifth in MVFC preseason poll, NDSU favored to repeat
CARBONDALE — The SIU football team was picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference spring preseason poll released Wednesday, prior to the league's virtual Media Day.

The 24th-ranked Salukis (1-0) beat No. 25 Southeast Missouri State 20-17 in their only game last fall in Carbondale. They finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVFC in the fall of 2019, tying for third place in the league. It was SIU's first winning record since going 7-5 in 2013 under former coach Dale Lennon.

North Dakota State has earned the league title for nine straight years, four times sharing it with another league school. This year, NDSU received 101 points in the coaches vote to edge No. 3 Northern Iowa (92) and No. 5 South Dakota State (91) as the league favorite. Illinois State, ranked ninth in the STATS Perform preseason top 25 poll, was fourth with 80 points, followed by SIU with 68. South Dakota was sixth (52 points), followed by Valley Football newcomer North Dakota (39), Youngstown State and new coach Doug Phillips (36), and in a tie for the ninth and final spot, Missouri State and new coach Bobby Petrino (23) and Western Illinois (23).

Bo Pelini left YSU after the 2019 season and went to LSU to be the defensive coordinator.

Six Salukis made the preseason team for the spring, which was heavily altered after several standouts opted out of the spring, or opted to try to start working toward the upcoming NFL draft. Thirty-five players who were nominated last summer by league coaches, sports information directors and media for the 2020 fall season are not playing this spring. Seventeen of those 35 players would have been on the first team, including NDSU quarterback Trey Lance, the 2019 Walter Payton Award winner, SDSU wide receiver Cade Johnson, and UNI defensive end Elerson Smith, who led the league in sacks (14.0) and tackles for loss (21.5) last season and was ranked as the top defensive player in the FCS by some national publications. UNI also lost offensive lineman Spencer Brown, cornerback Xavior Williams (transferred to Iowa) and tight end Briley Moore (transferred to Kansas State).

Indiana State opted out of the spring season because of safety concerns, and is going through a normal spring practice season to prepare for fall 2021. 

Saluki Football set to open 'different' training camp Friday

Running back Javon Williams Jr., the leading scorer in the MVFC last season with 19 touchdowns (17 rushing and two receiving), earned preseason all-conference honors. Wide receiver Avante Cox, offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron, defensive end Anthony Knighton and defensive back Qua Brown, the team's leading tackler in 2019, also earned preseason team honors. Cox, SIU's leading receiver last season with 47 catches, 617 yards and five touchdowns, was a member of the 2019 MVFC All-Newcomer Team. Furcron was a second team all-conference pick in 2019. Knighton, a senior defensive end that has played in 35 games, entered the 2020-21 season approaching SIU's all-time sacks and tackles for loss records. Entering the spring, he has 36.5 tackles for loss, tied for fifth in program history, and 21.0 sacks, tied for third in school history.

Brown entered the transfer portal last fall, but returned to the team after SIU's win over SEMO and plans to play this spring for the Salukis. 

Linebacker Makel Calhoun, who was sixth in Valley Football in sacks and eighth in tackles for loss last season, was an honorable mention pick. 

In 2019, four MVFC teams were selected for the FCS playoffs, and NDSU finished off another perfect season with its eighth national championship in nine years. The Bison have won 38 straight games, the most in FCS history and the third-most in Division I history. NDSU became the first team college football team in the modern era to finish 16-0 in 2019-20, on the way to its third straight national title.

Counting last year, an MVFC member has reached the FCS semifinals 24 times in the past 24 seasons (and 27 times overall), and the MVFC has had two semifinal teams in four of the past six seasons. In the last decade, MVFC teams were 67-28 in the playoffs, and only one other conference (the CAA at 44-39) had a winning record. Since 2004, league teams have combined for a 81-41 record in playoff games, with eight titles – both tops in the FCS.

In 2019, the league fashioned a 27-19 non-conference record and won the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series for the third straight year. The season featured another MVFC win against an FBS school as SIU handled UMass, 45-20. Valley schools have had at least one win against an FBS opponent in each of the past 10 seasons. They've had 19 such victories from 2010-19 and 46, overall.

Three MVFC teams (North Dakota State, Missouri State and SIU) played non-conference games this past fall, for a total of five contests. Every game was against a ranked opponent. Three of the five games were against No. 11 UCA. Missouri State also tackled fifth-ranked FBS Oklahoma. After going 2-3 against ranked opponents in the fall, the MVFC has had at least one win against a non-conference ranked opponent every year since going 0-4 in that space in 2004.

A preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times in 34 previous polls. NDSU was picked to win the league last season, and the Bison earned both the league title and the national title (following a 28-20 win over James Madison in the championship game in Frisco, Texas).

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

MVFC PRESEASON POLL

1. North Dakota State 101

2. Northern Iowa 92

3. South Dakota State 91

4. Illinois State 80

5. Southern Illinois 68

6. South Dakota 52

7. North Dakota 39

8. Youngstown State 36

9. Missouri State 23, Western Illinois 23

MVFC PRESEASON TEAM

(Position, name, school, height, weight, class)

Offense

QB- Will McElvain UNI 5-11 200 So.

RB- Kai Henry South Dakota 5-8 200 Sr.

RB-Pierre Strong Jr. South Dakota State 5-11 210 Jr. 

RB-Javon Williams Jr. Southern Illinois 6-2 245 So. 

FB- Hunter Luepke North Dakota State 6-1 245 So. 

WR- Avante Cox Southern Illinois 5-10 170 Jr. 

WR-Christian Watson North Dakota State 6-4 200 Jr. 

WR-Isaiah Weston UNI 6-4 210 Jr.

TE- Brett Samson South Dakota 6-2 240 Sr. 

OL- Dan Becker Youngstown State 6-5 295 Jr. 

OL-ZeVeyon Furcron Southern Illinois 6-2 327 Sr. 

OL-Drew Himmelman Illinois State 6-10 315 Sr. 

OL-Mason Scheidegger South Dakota 6-5 330 Sr.

OL-Cordell Volson North Dakota State 6-7 310 Sr. 

LS- Ross Kennelly North Dakota State 5-11 213 Sr. 

PK- Matthew Cook UNI 5-11 180 So. 

Defense

DL- Jared Brinkman UNI 6-2 290 Sr. 

DL-Anthony Knighton Southern Illinois 6-4 251 Sr. 

DL-Spencer Waege North Dakota State 6-5 274 Jr. 

DL-Reece Winkelman South Dakota State 6-4 245 Jr. 

LB- Logan Backhaus South Dakota State 6-4 205 Sr. 

LB-Jack Cochrane South Dakota 6-3 230 Sr. 

LB-Bryce Flater UNI 6-1 230 Jr. 

LB-Jackson Hankey North Dakota State 6-1 219 Jr. 

DB- Omar Brown UNI 6-1 200 So. 

DB-Qua Brown Southern Illinois 5-11 206 Sr. 

DB-Don Gardner South Dakota State 6-1 185 Sr. 

DB-Josh Hayes North Dakota State 5-11 185 Sr. 

DB-Michael Tutsie North Dakota State 5-11 192 Jr. 

P- Brady Schutt South Dakota 6-1 210 Sr. 

RS- Jake Coates Youngstown State 5-10 180 Sr. 

Honorable Mention (Offense): QB J’Bore Gibbs SDSU; FB Tim McCloyn ILS; WR Caleb Vander Esch USD; WR Damoriea Vick MSU; TE Josh Babicz NDSU; LS Dalton Godfrey USD; OL Wes Genant SDSU; OL Ryan Tobin UND; OL Nick Ellis UNI; PK Mason Lorber USD

Honorable Mention (Defense): DL John Ridgeway ILS; DL Xavier Ward SDSU; DL DeMarko Craig YSU; LB Jaxson Turner UND; LB Makel Calhoun SIU; LB Zeke Vandenburgh ILS; DB Jordan Canady UND; DB Michael Griffin II SDSU; DB Charles Woods ILS; DB Zack Sanders MSU; P Adam Fellner WIU; RS Jaxon Janke SDSU

