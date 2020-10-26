SIU Football | Salukis preparing for everything against new Redhawks

CARBONDALE — A later start. Less scrimmages than usual. Less live tackling than usual.

It's all adding up to even more uncertainty for SIU and Southeast Missouri State's football teams, which have finally reached Game Week for their scheduled matchup at Saluki Stadium. Even veteran teams typically take some time to look sharp during the season. This one game between two top-25 squads on Friday night, which could give the winner a leg up in the 2021 playoff race, could feature more mystery than ever.

"We're going to see some different front structures versus SEMO. They're a three-down defense. We're a four-down defense," SIU coach Nick Hill said Monday during a virtual press conference with local media. "Doing some different things with scouts and those types of things, but, really, at the end of the day, it's football. The team that makes the fewest amount of mistakes, that blocks well, that tackles well, that takes care of the football, those routine things that you preach. Some team is going to do it better than the other on Friday night, and that's the team that's gonna win."