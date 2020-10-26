SIU Football | Salukis preparing for everything against new Redhawks

NICK HILL PRESSER TRANSCRIPT
Here is a partial transcript of SIU football coach Nick Hill's virtual press conference on Monday:
Opening Statement
I don't have much. Just went into the office and was excited it was Game Week. We're excited to play. That's what it all boils down to. We're excited to play, been thankful for this opportunity, been thankful for our administration, our chancellor, our president, Liz, our AD, everybody, for, really, giving us this opportunity to play.
It's been, all the way back to spring break, some ups and downs. We've talked about it. Eventually we'll get back on the field. Now we have this opportunity to get out there. We've gotta get through one more round of testing this week, so we gotta stay dilligent on that, as well, and have our heads down, and still some days to get better here in preparation.
Questions from the media:
How do you think your team is coming together, with the short notice of the game?
It's been different, in the fact that we've got one game. There's not a game after this when you're lookin' at the schedule. It's a little bit different, as far as how you treat it as a regular training camp, which we did the first couple weeks, just playing football. Every practice is developing fundamentals, but you're installing, in a regular training camp, a lot of things that you're gonna use during a 12-game regular season. On this, you're preparing for this specific game.
A lot of the preparation has been about what we're gonna see versus SEMO. They play a little bit different style of defense, so our offense is going against our defense. We're going to see some different front structures versus SEMO. They're a three-down defense. We're a four-down defense. Doing some different things with scouts and those types of things, but, really, at the end of the day, it's football. The team that makes the fewest amount of mistakes, that blocks well, that tackles well, that takes care of the football, those routine things that you preach. Some team is going to do it better than the other on Friday night, and that's the team that's gonna win.
What do you tell your football team about the opportunity to play this game in October?
I'm extremely thankful. I walk into the building today extremely thankful. Like I said, I'm fired up to represent our school. To get on TV here, with Channel 12 and the region, and the Saluki brand. These kids have worked their butt off. They've been through a lot, for 18-22-year-olds. Nobody has ever went through this in our lifetimes. Living through a world pandemic. Their lives have been flipped upside down. What they love to do has been taken away from 'em, and we've got to come back, and on Friday night, even though there won't be fans, now the most important thing is their families are going to get to come and watch. Fired up. Excited. Extremely excited and thankful.
In the past years, you've struggled to contain the run against SEMO. How has the defense evolved for this game?
Same thing. The core philosophies for winning football. New quarterback.
They play a physical brand of football. You're not gonna win many games if you can't stop the run. They can turn around and hand it (off), and sustain drives, and pick up first downs, you just open up anything you want to do, offensively. We've gotta be able to be physical up front. We've gotta be able to do that within our structure of our defense, and we gotta be opportunistic, really. We've gotta create some takeaways. Same thing. That's what I told our team.
Every coach is preaching the same thing. Coach Tuke. Myself. Really, everywhere in college football, it's playing great on special teams. Now, when the lights are on, we gotta do it. I feel confident in coach (Jason) Petrino. You guys talked to him last week. We really took a big steps forward, really, after the SEMO game last year. We played a lot higher level, but that's not taking anything away from SEMO. They exposed some things that our players got adjusted, and got better, and that's what I want to see Friday night. Not waiting around, but doing it right off the bat.
What do you know about SEMO's starting quarterback? (SEMO named Nebraska transfer Andrew Bunch as its starter)
We recruited him out of high school. We gotta be ready to defend what they do. They've had a high level of success with a formula that's winning football. They play good defense. they get takeaways. They're specialists are back. They're always solid in the kicking game, and they sustain (drives). I think their offensive coordinator does a great job of runnin' the football and having things off of, mirroring off of what they do in the run game.
In any first game, you just don't know their personnel. Who's gotten better. What redshirt freshman's developed and is gonna give them a heckuva game. We got 'em ourselves, that you guys might not have seen, that need to play well. That's any college football game, they're Division I football players over there, so we gotta take care and control what we can control, and go out there and execute what SIU does.
What is the best way you can use Javon Williams Jr. to attack their defense?
Javon's role last year in this game wasn't what it ended up being. I think his experience, our understanding of what Javon can do, his strengths and weaknesses, and that's really with a returning offense, does a lot of good things. Obviously, Javon's a playmaker. He proved that time and time again last year. He's gotta get his touches. The best thing about Javon is he can do a lot of things. He can throw the ball. He's excellent in pass-catching, and then, obviously, at 250 pounds, he's a tough tackle.
No (Luke) Giegling or (Cody) Crider. Are you shorthanded at linebacker?
Going into the game, we feel good at linebacker. Last year, Bryce Notree didn't play in this game. Well, he started but quickly came out. Bryson Strong. We got two starting linebackers. Makel Calhoun did a lot of good things for us last year. Obviously, those two guys, we'd love to have 'em, but we feel good with where we're at going into the game.
What have you liked about Nic Baker and Stone Labanowitz?
The quarterback room hasn't changed, and, honestly, Zach Zambroski has done a great job, as well. He really has done an outstanding job. Just hte cosnistently. All of those guys have taken a step forward. Same system. Same terminology. Same coaching staff.
Your running back room, D.J. Davis and Javon really got in a rhythm. Could you see using more than just Romeir and Javon, and spreading the carries out a little more this year?
Last year, with D.J. and Javon, we were probably the only team in the country with two 1,000-yard rushers. Romeir, I think, ende the season with about 500 yards rushing, missed a few games with a concussion, but, Romeir, and Justin Strong, and Pop, have really done an outstanding job. Really, they have. Bringing Justin Strong over from defense was a good move. Romeir is really just a true sophomore, but really has a lot of experience. He played in this game, and scored a touchdown in this game last year.
The NCAA is allowing you to wear a message on the back of your helmet, or on a patch. Are you planning anything like that this weekend?
We have not. We've done quite a few things. The football team organized the unity walk/run around Campus Lake, had an unbelievable turnout for that right before we started practice with this game. I've left it open to our team leaders to do some things. We will be wearing a patch in remembrance for Z's sister that passed away after a car accident. So, excited for Z, to be our captain to represent us the coin flip. An outstanding leader, but, so, we will be wearing a sticker on our helmet for her.